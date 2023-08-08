Political parties weigh in on Cape Town taxi strike violence
CAPE TOWN - Political parties weighed in on the ongoing violence associated with the taxi strike in Cape Town.
At least three people were shot dead in violent flare-ups that erupted in large parts of the Cape Flats since last week.
The violence was said to be the result of taxi operations being withdrawn across the Cape, following a dispute between the taxi industry and the City of Cape Town.
The Good Party's Jonathan Cupido said it was Capetonians who continued to bear the brunt of the impasse.
"It is the residents of the city’s informal settlements and marginalised communities that are suffering the most. Children and teachers are unable to attend school, healthcare services have seen interruptions, and workers have been left stranded."
ActionSA's Michelle Wasserman called for calm and urged all parties to return to the negotiating table
“We condemn the irresponsible threat made by Cape Town mayoral committee member for Safety and Security JP Smith that the City of Cape Town will impound 25 vehicles for every truck, bus, vehicle, or facility that is burnt or vandalised. This irrational and ill-conceived statement simply threw fuel on a fire that is already devastating the Western Cape."
