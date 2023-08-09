Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
How Limu Lab uses educational technology to empower African languages

* 9 August 2023 6:30 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Mineworkers Investment Company

An app for African children that makes learning our myriad of languages, a more fun and accessible experience. That’s Limu Lab.

South Africa - Rich in culture, breathtaking scenery, and a wide selection of indigenous languages to tell our own stories. However, it seems we are still very influenced by foreign cultures, despite the plethora of languages and tales that form part of Africa’s foundation.

This wide palette of words and wisdom can enable young Africans to paint their paths with their own colours, and in turn, create a masterpiece they can truly call theirs.

That’s where Limu Lab comes in.

“We’ve created an environment where we want the African child to see themselves, hear their own stories, and be able to experience their stories in their languages,” says Limu Lab co-founder Sifiso Danisa.

By using stories, activities, and songs, Limu Lab aims to give the new generation a learning adventure, providing a new appreciation for African languages and culture.

Joining Bongani Bingwa in this episode of The Entrepreneur’s Journey with MIC is Limu Lab co-founders Sifiso Danisa and Sphumelele Sibeko, alongside MIC’s Chief Financial Officer, Cynthia Pongweni. They discuss the origin of Limu Lab, how the app works, and what made this business solution worth investing in.

Listen to the full episode below.

The concept of Limu Lab was created out of mutual frustration around the lack of educational content in African languages. Danisa had difficulty finding material to help her young daughter learn these African languages in fun and engaging ways.

Danisa and Sibeko met in business school and began having discussions and conceptualizing what would become Limu Lab.

Our main thing is that we want children to learn from stories because we know they love stories and engage in stories every day. It’s a way to spark engagement. Stories will then stem into activities, and then also link to songs.

Sphumelele Sibeko, Co-Founder, Limu Lab

The educational app is made for 2–9-year-olds and is filled with games and activities suitable for various learning stages: beginner, medium, and advanced. The app was also designed in a way that allows the child to use it without needing an adult to navigate, says Danisa.

There are activities and games relevant for the child to self-entertain and learn on their own. It’s actually an app that can be used free of supervision.

Sifiso Danisa, Co-Founder, Limu Lab

MIC’s CFO Cynthia Pongweni recalls the personal connection made when hearing from Limu Lab and the solution they offer for African parents and children while noticing their potential as a business solution.

“We realised that the business itself is based on key emerging trends,” says Pongweni, mentioning how Limu Lab’s use of educational technology allows learning to take place anywhere with the power of their app. The business is also very scalable since there are many more languages to add to their platform along with the possibility of being used in schools.

The concept could appeal to an individual parent but could also appeal to schools. And imagine if they could get half the schools in South Africa interested – how much they could make from a business perspective

Cynthia Pongweni, Chief Financial Officer, Mineworkers Investment Company

See what Limu Lab is all about on their official website.

Whether you’re a start-up looking to impress investors, or you’re looking to invest early in a potential unicorn but aren’t sure what qualities to look for, there are countless gems of knowledge throughout The Entrepreneur’s Journey with MIC podcast. series Enjoy and take notes while listening on your favorite podcast app then visit the MIC website to find out more about the Khulisani Ventures programme.




