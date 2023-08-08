40 000 scouts from 150 countries evacuate South Korea before typhoon hits
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending international news.
(Skip to 1.57 for this one.)
More than 40 000 young people from 155 countries congregated in South Korea at a campsite in Saemangeum near the town of Buan last week to enjoy The World Scout Jamboree.
But before the scouts could enjoy the Jamboree, they were evacuated because a typhoon is approaching the area.
Prior to the news of the impending typhoon breaking, hundreds of people fell ill due to a heatwave with temperatures exceeding 35°C.
Team United Kingdom complained about the high temperatures and poor sanitary conditions and retreated from the event early.
The remaining countries have been moved to hotels in Seoul, where they will remain until the Jamboree finishes on 12 August.
Gilchrist says, thankfully, these are scouts who are "always prepared for anything."
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 40 000 scouts from 150 countries evacuate South Korea before typhoon hits
Source : Pixabay.com
More from World
Italian man crushed to death by thousands of cheese wheels
The 74-year-old was buried by thousands of cheese wheels after a shelf broke in his warehouse.Read More
One of 2023’s most extreme heatwaves is happening in the middle of winter
Scientists have suggested this could be the most extreme heatwave on record.Read More
An expanded BRICS could reset world politics but choosing members is not simple
A number of countries are aspiring to join BRICS but it won’t be easy to expand the bloc.Read More
Trump's most serious indictment: Using ‘dishonesty and fraud’ to cling to power
Trump could serve decades in prison if he is convicted of these charges.Read More
Nuclear war would be more devastating for the climate than cold war predictions
Nuclear war could produce a huge smoke cloud known as a nuclear winter, devastating agriculture and civilisation, a study shows.Read More
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt
Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating.Read More
Costa Coffee faces boycott threats for depicting trans man on a mural
A number of customers are threatening a boycott Costa Coffee for a mural showing a transgender man with mastectomy scars.Read More
Antarctica is missing a MASSIVE chunk of sea ice
Antarctica is missing a chunk of sea ice bigger than Greenland, which could have consequences for the planetRead More
UNESCO threatens putting Venice on heritage danger list
Unless Venice steps up its efforts in addressing climate change and tourism, it risks the chance of being blacklisted.Read More