[WATCH] Should the City of Cape Town be blamed for the taxi strike violence?





Lester Kiewit interviews Ndithini Tyhido, Chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum about the ongoing taxi strike in Cape Town and who should be held responsible.

Last week Thursday, taxi operations came to a halt in the Mother City as a means to protest against the City's impounding of vehicles.

Since then, three lives have been lost, many have been injured and 10 (and counting) Golden Arrow buses have been torched.

The Western Cape Department of Health has recorded more than 4200 trauma cases, 179 gunshot wounds, 940 stabbings and 1003 blunt assaults between last week Thursday and Monday, 7 August.

Who is to blame for the violence?

Mr JP Smith who acts like some Zorro...what does he stand to benefit? Lives are lost, property is damaged, the economy of the city and the province is affected, simply because someone wants to sample with some by-law? Ndithini Tyhido, Chairperson – Khayelitsha Development Forum

