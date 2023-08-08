Without a women's professional league 'we are not going to win' - Ria Ledwaba
Thabo Mdluli speaks to former South African Football Association (SAFA) vice president, Ria Ledwaba on how the country can setup a pro league for women’s football.
With Banyana Banyana expected to return from their historic FIFA Women’s World Cup run, questions have been raised about where to from here for women’s football in South Africa.
While the team will receive a hero’s welcome, we need to do more for women’s professional football, says Ledwaba.
She adds that the establishment of a professional league is a great place to start.
We can only be better when we have a professional league because then they [the women] will be playing and be paid just as the men in the league.Ria Ledwaba, former vice president – SAFA
Ledwaba says that while factors hindering a women’s professional league include a lack of governance and a lack of participation across the regions, the push must come from the Premier Soccer League.
South Africa’s professional football leagues fall under the PSL, not SAFA.
While SAFA does have a national women’s league, many players are participating voluntarily.
I am not even sure if the national league that these [female] players are playing in is even paying them.Ria Ledwaba, former vice president – SAFA
They [the US] have dedicated women that run the league and run women’s’ affairs… they have won four world titles. I believe until we have that we are not going to win, we are not going to be able to get to where we want to get.Ria Ledwaba, former vice president – SAFA
RELATED: 'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba
