It's lit! Catch shooting stars shower South African skies this weekend!





Lester Kiewit speaks to Carl Lindemann from the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa.

Stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts are in for a treat as the Perseid meteor shower is set to cross Southern Hemisphere skies on Friday night into Saturday.

This meteor shower last passed Earth in 1992, says Lindemann.

He explains that shooting stars are small like grains of sand moving at 60 kilometers per second so they burn up in the atmosphere into what we call 'shooting stars.'

Shooting stars are made of debris from commits which is basically a "dirty small ball", says Lindemann.

You'll be able to see the shooting stars shower North of a pitch-dark sky, in an open space, that's not polluted with any bright city lights.

To see up to 200 shooting stars per hour, 3am is prime time.

Lindemann also invites the public to the Cederberg for a "Star party" on Saturday evening at the Observatory at 8pm where you can stay over at a hotel or Air BnB to star gaze.

