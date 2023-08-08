[WATCH] SCARY!! Man remembers his return to life after being dead
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.
Have you ever had a near-death experience?
A video of a man telling the story of his near-death experience is going viral.
He says he had brain aneurysm surgery - a cerebral aneurysm, which put him in a coma for six months and ultimately killed him.
learning how to be ok with living after death is wild. this is deep. pic.twitter.com/eu6J2yXJ3p' oracle 𝟙𝟛🐺 (@StormEllimac) August 7, 2023
