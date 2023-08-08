[WATCH] Matthew McConaughey shares wisdom about the benefits of having a journal
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.
Are you a fan of diarising your life's moments in a journal or do you prefer other methods?
American actor Matthew McConaughey recommends keeping a journal to record everything about your life.
He says it's important to journal when you're happy, but also when you're unhappy.
Wisdom from @McConaughey on journaling:' Jason Levin (@iamjasonlevin) August 7, 2023
Don't only journal when you're sad.
Journal when you're happy—so your future self can look back and say:
"What were my habits back then when I felt like I was rolling?"
If you feel resistance to journaling, remember you’re helping… pic.twitter.com/de1d5c9dY6
Scroll above to see else what is going viral.
