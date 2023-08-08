Self defence: Can you legally shoot someone if you believe you are in danger?
Amy MacIver speaks to William Booth, criminal defence lawyer.
Minibus taxis were blockading a road near Cape Town International Airport when the shooting happened on Monday morning.
Police say that one person was killed, and three others injured.
This has raised questions as to whether this shooting can count as self-defence if the victims were engaging in violent or criminal activity.
Booth says that while every case is different and we do not know the exact facts, the law does allow you to defend yourself if you are being attacked or an attack is imminent.
Depending on the situation, you are also allowed to use lethal force to defend yourself or another person if that is necessary.
If there is a group of people coming at you, armed even with bricks or knives, and they are approaching your vehicle, quite clearly that is an attack that is imminent.William Booth, Criminal Defence Lawyer
He adds that the knowledge of the ongoing violence would be going through their mind at the time where they felt an attack was coming, which would have affected their actions.
You are fully entitled in my view, depending on the circumstances, to defend yourself or somebody else.William Booth, Criminal Defence Lawyer
If there is an attack about to take place and you are armed, you are entitled to use that firearm to repel the attack.William Booth, Criminal Defence Lawyer
Booth says that if you are legally carrying a firearm and following the rules, you are allowed to have this firearm in your vehicle with you.
