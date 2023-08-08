Calm restored in Cape Town, says Mobility MEC as taxi strike continues





CAPE TOWN - With the taxi strike in its sixth day, it’s been a mostly quiet Tuesday morning with no major incidents reported in the metro.

Tyres have been set alight near Masiphumelele and Dunoon and officials are on scene.

Ten Golden Arrow buses have been torched, and two people killed in recent days.

Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said that calm had been restored at least for now.

"I welcome the calm that we see across the city this morning. Negotiations continue, to bring this matter to an urgent resolution. Our bus services have been severely disrupted, but our roads are open, our enforcement agencies are on the scene. I am about to go into meetings, and we'll keep you updated."

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape said it's deeply concerned about how the recent taxi strike-related violence has terrorised poor and working-class communities.

The party's provincial chairperson, Vuyiso JJ Tyhalisisu: "Where there has been loss of life, we believe that this could have been avoided if the Democratic Alliance government was not deploying arrogant response towards the demands and the needs of the taxi industry."

Tyhalisisu said ordinary civilians were bearing the brunt.

"Having said that, there is no excuse for thuggery, violence and intimidation towards ordinary civilians and public infrastructure. We call on all stakeholders to actively push back on all forms of violence and intimidation done by rogue elements, in the name of the genuine demands of the taxi industry."

Tyhalisisu said the ANC had been fully involved in getting national government on board to find a resolution and has been at the forefront of engagements.

This article first appeared on EWN