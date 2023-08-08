Calm restored in Cape Town, says Mobility MEC as taxi strike continues
CAPE TOWN - With the taxi strike in its sixth day, it’s been a mostly quiet Tuesday morning with no major incidents reported in the metro.
Tyres have been set alight near Masiphumelele and Dunoon and officials are on scene.
Ten Golden Arrow buses have been torched, and two people killed in recent days.
Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said that calm had been restored at least for now.
"I welcome the calm that we see across the city this morning. Negotiations continue, to bring this matter to an urgent resolution. Our bus services have been severely disrupted, but our roads are open, our enforcement agencies are on the scene. I am about to go into meetings, and we'll keep you updated."
READ:
-
Cape Town mayor calls on Santaco to end violence as taxi strike continues
-
Political parties weigh in on Cape Town taxi strike violence
-
Cape Town taxi violence: Mfuleni township commuters afraid of their shadows
-
Civil society groups want swift resolution to dispute between taxi sector & CoCT
Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape said it's deeply concerned about how the recent taxi strike-related violence has terrorised poor and working-class communities.
The party's provincial chairperson, Vuyiso JJ Tyhalisisu: "Where there has been loss of life, we believe that this could have been avoided if the Democratic Alliance government was not deploying arrogant response towards the demands and the needs of the taxi industry."
Tyhalisisu said ordinary civilians were bearing the brunt.
"Having said that, there is no excuse for thuggery, violence and intimidation towards ordinary civilians and public infrastructure. We call on all stakeholders to actively push back on all forms of violence and intimidation done by rogue elements, in the name of the genuine demands of the taxi industry."
Tyhalisisu said the ANC had been fully involved in getting national government on board to find a resolution and has been at the forefront of engagements.
This article first appeared on EWN : Calm restored in Cape Town, says Mobility MEC as taxi strike continues
More from Local
Search continues for College of Cape Town student Isabel Ndlovu amid taxi strike
Isabel, who has brown and white braids, was last seen on Thursday wearing her beauty therapy uniform, which is black with red outlines.Read More
Self defence: Can you legally shoot someone if you believe you are in danger?
A motorist reportedly fired shots at people throwing stones at cars amid the taxi strike in Cape Town.Read More
Bester & Magudumana briefly reunited in court as case postponed again
Thabo Bester briefly appeared physically at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning, alongside his eleven co-accused, including his alleged main accomplice Nandipha Magudumana for the first time.Read More
[WATCH] Should the City of Cape Town be blamed for the taxi strike violence?
Should the City shoulder some responsibility for the manner in which the taxi industry has responded to its by-law?Read More
Hill-Lewis reacts to 'unacceptable' taxi strike violence: 'We will NOT give in'
As of Monday, 7 August, law enforcement agencies made at least 35 arrests amid the ongoing strike.Read More
Political parties weigh in on Cape Town taxi strike violence
The GOOD Party said that it was Cape Town’s poorest communities that were suffering the most from operations being withdrawn across the city, while ActionSA urged the city and the taxi industry to return to the negotiating table.Read More
Alan Winde calls for SANTACO to take responsibility for taxi strike violence
The violent taxi strikes continue with no end in sight.Read More
BEEI (launched in 2020) and has created over 700 000 jobs at 22 000 schools
The Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) is important for our unemployment crisis, but it faces funding difficulties.Read More
Steenhuisen on Buthelezi's health: 'We need a statesman of his stature'
The DA leader said that he was concerned about IFP founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s health.Read More