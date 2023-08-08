HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news'





Amy MacIver speaks to journalist, JJ Cornish (Skip to 04:25)

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), opposition parties cannot go into rural areas in Zimbabwe as the ruling party causes violence and disruption when they attempt to do so.

Opposition parties are reportedly unable to campaign as a result of the repressive ruling government.

HRW says that the core rights necessary for Zimbabweans' right to vote are severely limited making the country a poor environment for a free and fair democratic election.

Depressing news. JJ Cornish, Journalist

Zimbabwe 2023 elections/ Pexels: Element5 Digital

Cornish says that one of the presidential candidates, Savior Kasukuwere, was disqualified for being out of Zimbabwe for 18 months which is something he has been fighting.

He had also called for the elections to be postponed as postal ballots had not been distributed.

