It's NOT your imagination. The internet IS slow in SA right now. Here's why...

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'How can a Minister abandon legislation by her OWN department?' - CT Mayor Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga says the impounding of taxis is unlawful and has called City of Cape Town officials arrogant... 8 August 2023 3:24 PM
[WATCH] Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha's loved-up court reunion Reunited and it feels so good? Mzansi's Bonnie and Clyde sat next to each other in court with flirty looks exchanged between them.... 8 August 2023 2:49 PM
Rosemary Ndlovu: ‘You look at her and ask yourself, is this person human?’ In 2021, South Africa first heard of the police officer and notorious serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu. 8 August 2023 1:08 PM
View all Local
Steenhuisen on Buthelezi's health: 'We need a statesman of his stature' The DA leader said that he was concerned about IFP founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s health. 8 August 2023 7:48 AM
[LISTEN] Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia But suspicions around the manner in which the vessel docked in Simon's Town remains an issue. 7 August 2023 10:49 AM
Some parties walk out of National Dialogue on Coalition Governments This weekend’s National Dialogue on Coalition Governments didn’t go so smoothly, with some opposition parties objecting and stagin... 7 August 2023 8:09 AM
View all Politics
BEEI (launched in 2020) and has created over 700 000 jobs at 22 000 schools The Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) is important for our unemployment crisis, but it faces funding difficulties. 8 August 2023 7:53 AM
Get up to 10 years use with the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max power station Will rapid charging technology it can fully recharge in only 60 minutes. 7 August 2023 9:38 PM
Big Mac Index: Rand is 50 % undervalued, thanks to falling commodity prices The index compares the price of McDonald's Big Mac burger in different countries to determine the 'real' value of a currency. 7 August 2023 8:53 PM
View all Business
Simple tips to avoid getting sick during change of season It’s finally getting warmer so don’t let a nasty cold spoil all the fun. 8 August 2023 2:32 PM
It's NOT your imagination. The internet IS slow in SA right now. Here's why... Maybe it's a sign to put technology away and enjoy some fresh air? 8 August 2023 1:54 PM
Siya Kolisi and BOS Ice Tea brews up a limited edition can to help impact Mzansi The can's design honours Kolisi's Xhosa heritage. BOS will donate 5% of the turnover to The Kolisi Foundation to make a difference... 8 August 2023 1:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Happy 42nd birthday, Roger Federer! Celebrate the legendary tennis player with these fun facts, including one about his South African citizenship. 8 August 2023 9:49 AM
Simone Biles makes a triumphant return to gymnastics after two-year hiatus The Olympic champion won the all-around, balance beam and floor exercises titles in front of a sold-out crowd at the U.S. Classic.... 7 August 2023 10:31 AM
Timing is right as Yeye takes over AmaZulu DDC team Yeye is best known for his time at Kaizer Chiefs where he made 220 appearances, scoring 25 goals and registering 23 assists. 7 August 2023 7:43 AM
View all Sport
Doughnut is unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ The Doughnut’s smooth and angelic vocals had the judges guessing from the get-go. 7 August 2023 3:58 PM
[WATCH] Influencer, Kai Cenat incites 'riot' after PlayStation®5 giveaway meet Chaos broke out in Manhattan's Union Square after an influencer hosted a public giveaway and was arrested for inciting violence. 7 August 2023 10:21 AM
Elon Musk v Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to be streamed LIVE on X (aka Twitter) Elon Musk appeared to confirm this his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg is on and will be live-streamed on X (Twitter). 7 August 2023 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Italian man crushed to death by thousands of cheese wheels The 74-year-old was buried by thousands of cheese wheels after a shelf broke in his warehouse. 8 August 2023 12:10 PM
40 000 scouts from 150 countries evacuate South Korea before typhoon hits Thousands of scouts at an international event in South Korea are being evacuated from a campsite as a typhoon approaches. 8 August 2023 9:56 AM
One of 2023’s most extreme heatwaves is happening in the middle of winter Scientists have suggested this could be the most extreme heatwave on record. 7 August 2023 12:10 PM
View all World
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
View all Africa
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great. 3 August 2023 6:54 AM
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!' Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing... 2 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

It's NOT your imagination. The internet IS slow in SA right now. Here's why...

8 August 2023 1:54 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Internet connection
MyBroadband Insights

Maybe it's a sign to put technology away and enjoy some fresh air?

If you've been experiencing slower internet connection than usual, you're not alone, in fact, almost everyone else in South Africa has been experiencing it too.

According to MyBroadBand, the West African Cable System (WACS) and the South Atlantic 3 (SAT–3) undersea cables have been experiencing breaks, which have been impacting the internet connectivity in the country.

The breaks were reportedly caused by a rock fall in the Congo Canyon.

Telkom’s wholesale fixed-line division, Openserve, has confirmed the breaks, shares MyBroadBand, adding that they're working with their consortium partners to facilitate the restoration of the cables.

The timeline on when the restoration will be completed is unknown.

Slow internet connection / Pexels: Andrea Piacquadio
Slow internet connection / Pexels: Andrea Piacquadio

To read the full MyBroadBand article, click here.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : It's NOT your imagination. The internet IS slow in SA right now. Here's why...




8 August 2023 1:54 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Internet connection
MyBroadband Insights

More from Lifestyle

Photo by Pexels/ Nathan Cowley

Simple tips to avoid getting sick during change of season

8 August 2023 2:32 PM

It’s finally getting warmer so don’t let a nasty cold spoil all the fun.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from launch video posted by @siyakolisi on Instagram

Siya Kolisi and BOS Ice Tea brews up a limited edition can to help impact Mzansi

8 August 2023 1:41 PM

The can's design honours Kolisi's Xhosa heritage. BOS will donate 5% of the turnover to The Kolisi Foundation to make a difference in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© oneinchpunch/123rf.com

Are we alone in the universe? 4 essential reads on potential contact with aliens

8 August 2023 1:12 PM

Some scholars argue by simply listening for signs of extraterrestrials, we’re already engaging in the first phase of contact with alien life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] SCARY!! Man remembers his return to life after being dead

8 August 2023 12:59 PM

When asked about the feeling of being dead, he responded that it was peaceful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Facebook

Woolies lights up loadshedding with a tasty solution 'The Loadshedding Cookbook'

8 August 2023 12:03 PM

Yes, Woolies does it again - coming to Mzansi's rescue with a loadshedding cookbook available at stores until the end of October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Matthew McConaughey shares wisdom about the benefits of having a journal

8 August 2023 11:45 AM

McConaughey says it allows you to plan better for the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © rocketclips/123rf.com

Insurance and retirement savings build financial resilience – study

8 August 2023 11:26 AM

Insurance is the greatest contributor to building household financial resilience, followed by retirement provisions, savings and credit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by faaiq ackmerd from Pexels

It's lit! Catch shooting stars shower South African skies this weekend!

8 August 2023 11:18 AM

The Perseid meteor shower is dubbed one of the 'best shooting star displays.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: StockSnap from Pixabay

Umlungu: The colourful history of a word used to describe white people in SA

8 August 2023 10:52 AM

Umlungu has been used to refer to white people, but its meaning has changed significantly over time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: tiktok screengrab from @ytfamilyshort

Take a meow-ment to celebrate cats on #InternationalCatDay

8 August 2023 9:32 AM

Celebrate these furry balls of fur with some of the most hilarious cat videos on the internet this International Cat Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha's loved-up court reunion

Local

Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria

Africa

Are we alone in the universe? 4 essential reads on potential contact with aliens

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Madlala squares off with defence lawyers

8 August 2023 7:18 PM

Cape Town taxi strike: Cele tells officials to get off their high horses

8 August 2023 7:12 PM

Rugby World Cup: Springbok squad to 'carry hopes and dreams into battle'

8 August 2023 6:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA