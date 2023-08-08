It's NOT your imagination. The internet IS slow in SA right now. Here's why...
If you've been experiencing slower internet connection than usual, you're not alone, in fact, almost everyone else in South Africa has been experiencing it too.
According to MyBroadBand, the West African Cable System (WACS) and the South Atlantic 3 (SAT–3) undersea cables have been experiencing breaks, which have been impacting the internet connectivity in the country.
The breaks were reportedly caused by a rock fall in the Congo Canyon.
Telkom’s wholesale fixed-line division, Openserve, has confirmed the breaks, shares MyBroadBand, adding that they're working with their consortium partners to facilitate the restoration of the cables.
The timeline on when the restoration will be completed is unknown.
To read the full MyBroadBand article, click here.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : It's NOT your imagination. The internet IS slow in SA right now. Here's why...
Source : Pexels: Andrea Piacquadio
