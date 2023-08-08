Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria

8 August 2023 2:57 PM
by Amy Fraser
Malaria
Cure for malaria

This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives.

Amy MacIver interviews Africa Correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish (skip to 1:55).

Scientists have found a naturally occurring strain of bacteria that can help stop the transmission of Malaria from mosquitoes to humans.

The interesting part? They discovered it by mistake.

According to reports, the discovery was made while conducting a different experiment.

Scientists found that the sample of mosquitos used for drug development had stopped carrying Malaria.

Dr Janneth Rodrigues who led the programme is quoted saying: "The infection rate in the mosquitoes started dwindling and so by the end of the year the mosquitoes just would not be infected with the Malaria parasite."

The world's oldest disease kills 600 000 people per year, but should the bacteria be proven to stop the transmission, many lives will be saved.

© mycteria / 123rf.com
© mycteria / 123rf.com

RELATED: Why mosquitoes bite some people and not others

RELATED: What would happen if all the mosquitoes in the world disappeared?

It's very important to deal with Malaria.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

They say that a child dies every minute of Malaria in Africa.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria




Malaria
Cure for malaria











