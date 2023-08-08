Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria





Amy MacIver interviews Africa Correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish (skip to 1:55).

Scientists have found a naturally occurring strain of bacteria that can help stop the transmission of Malaria from mosquitoes to humans.

The interesting part? They discovered it by mistake.

According to reports, the discovery was made while conducting a different experiment.

Scientists found that the sample of mosquitos used for drug development had stopped carrying Malaria.

Dr Janneth Rodrigues who led the programme is quoted saying: "The infection rate in the mosquitoes started dwindling and so by the end of the year the mosquitoes just would not be infected with the Malaria parasite."

The world's oldest disease kills 600 000 people per year, but should the bacteria be proven to stop the transmission, many lives will be saved.

It's very important to deal with Malaria. Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

They say that a child dies every minute of Malaria in Africa. Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

