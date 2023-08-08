'How can a Minister abandon legislation by her OWN department?' - CT Mayor
Mandy Wiener speaks to Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor (Skip to 8:25).
At least one person has died and multiple people injured as the taxi strike in Cape Town rages on.
After a blockade of the N2 by taxis led to a shooting, an interdict has been granted to forbid the blocking of any roads.
The strike was declared last week Thursday after several taxis had been impounded.
RELATED: CoCT granted interdict against taxis blocking roads
However, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said in a press briefing that the impounding of taxis was unlawful and called City of Cape Town officials arrogant.
In response to this, Hill-Lewis says that he defends the actions of the city, and they will not negotiate while the city is under threat.
RELATED: Hill-Lewis reacts to 'unacceptable' taxi strike violence: 'We will NOT give in'
The city will not negotiate with Santaco under conditions of violence and intimidation.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
The Minister would have us go there and negotiate which parts of the law apply to the taxi industry and which do not.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
He adds that the legislation that the Minister is criticising is national legislation that the Western Cape is enforcing.
It does not make sense to me how a national minister can abandon a piece of legislation produced by her own department.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'How can a Minister abandon legislation by her OWN department?' - CT Mayor
Source : https://twitter.com/geordinhl/status/1687143355078135808
