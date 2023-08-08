Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief





The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD of Gateways Business Consultants.

This week Whitfield talked to book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann reviewed "The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)".

The New York Times bestseller is written by William H. McRaven, a retired US Navy four-star admiral and author of another bestseller, "Make Your Bed".

The title “bullfrog” is given to the Navy SEAL who has served the longest on active duty, an honour McRaven received in 2011 when he took took charge of the US Special Operations Command.

Why it's worthwhile looking at military people - if you go into business and you fail, you declare insolvency... you start a new company in your wife's name and you move on... When you fail in the military, you go and visit the widow and tell her that you're the guy who caused her son or her husband to die. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

That's a completely different order... and I think people who talk about leadership in the military are very serious about it. Admiral McRaven was also the leader of the network of the universities of Texas. They employ about 100,000 people and they thought he's good enough to do that. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

What is so impressive about this book... he breaks things down to the really simple part of it (leadership made simple but not easy). Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

As an example, he says that his Number One is death before dishonour. The idea is that you need to be very, very careful that you only do honorable things. The cadet's honour code is that they won't cheat, won't lie and won't steal, and won't tolerate those who do. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

I think it's terribly important for business people to realise that not lying, not stealing, not cheating, is not for boy scouts. It's for real people.... and the best leaders are people that you can trust. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

This Sunday school-like integrity is what separates great leaders from those leaders who are just commonplace. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

The military language is very dramatic and that's why I sometime struggle with these military guys... 'death before dishonour'... It's a little bit extreme in the boardroom but I get the point however, that the lessons of the military are those uncompromising lessons.... Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

