Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief

8 August 2023 8:33 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Admiral William McRaven
Bruce Whitfield
book review
Ian Mann
business books
business leadership

Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author William H. McRaven.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD of Gateways Business Consultants.

Related story: What does the future hold? How foreSIGHT can help create more prosperity

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield talked to book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann reviewed "The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)".

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com
@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

The New York Times bestseller is written by William H. McRaven, a retired US Navy four-star admiral and author of another bestseller, "Make Your Bed".

The title “bullfrog” is given to the Navy SEAL who has served the longest on active duty, an honour McRaven received in 2011 when he took took charge of the US Special Operations Command.

Why it's worthwhile looking at military people - if you go into business and you fail, you declare insolvency... you start a new company in your wife's name and you move on... When you fail in the military, you go and visit the widow and tell her that you're the guy who caused her son or her husband to die.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

That's a completely different order... and I think people who talk about leadership in the military are very serious about it. Admiral McRaven was also the leader of the network of the universities of Texas. They employ about 100,000 people and they thought he's good enough to do that.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

What is so impressive about this book... he breaks things down to the really simple part of it (leadership made simple but not easy).

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

As an example, he says that his Number One is death before dishonour. The idea is that you need to be very, very careful that you only do honorable things. The cadet's honour code is that they won't cheat, won't lie and won't steal, and won't tolerate those who do.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

I think it's terribly important for business people to realise that not lying, not stealing, not cheating, is not for boy scouts. It's for real people.... and the best leaders are people that you can trust.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

This Sunday school-like integrity is what separates great leaders from those leaders who are just commonplace.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

The military language is very dramatic and that's why I sometime struggle with these military guys... 'death before dishonour'... It's a little bit extreme in the boardroom but I get the point however, that the lessons of the military are those uncompromising lessons....

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Description on Amazon:

The title “Bullfrog” is given to the Navy SEAL who has served the longest on active duty.

Admiral McRaven was honored to receive this honor in 2011 when he took charge of the United States Special Operations Command. When McRaven retired in 2014, he had 37 years as a Navy SEAL under his belt, leading men and women at every level of the special operations community. In the ensuing four years, he served as Chancellor to the entire University of Texas System, with its 230,000 students and 100,000 faculty and health care workers.

During those four decades, Admiral McRaven dealt with every conceivable leadership challenge, from commanding combat operations—including the capture of Saddam Hussein, the rescue of Captain Phillips, and the raid for Osama bin Laden.

THE WISDOM OF THE BULLFROG draws on these and countless other experiences from Admiral McRaven’s incredible life, including crisis situations, management debates, organizational transitions, and ethical dilemmas, to provide readers with the most important leadership lessons he has learned over the course of his forty years of service. Each chapter provides a Make Your Bed-like parable, rich with insights like those featured in his bestselling memoir, Sea Stories, about the specific leadership traits required to be at the top of your game, including:

  • Who Dares, Wins
  • Run to the Sound of the Guns
  • No Plan Survives First Contact with the Enemy

THE WISDOM OF THE BULLFROG is Admiral McRaven’s clear-eyed treatise on the leadership qualities that separate the good from the truly great.

Scroll up to listen to Mann's review


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief




