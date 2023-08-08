Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts
Bruce Whitfield interviews Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO of the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA).
The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) has urged theSouth African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) and the Western Cape government to find an amicable solution to the impasse that's resulted in days of violence on Cape Town's roads.
At least five people have been killed in unrest seemingly linked to the ongoing taxi strike, Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed on Tuesday.
Ten Golden Arrow buses have been torched since taxi operators suspended their services across the province in protest against an "excessive" impounding of vehicles.
The CGCSA says it's particularly concerned about the impact of the strike on the retail sector and their customers.
Our major concern is that the strike has affected the availability of transport for customers of our retail members who are finding it difficult, if not impossible to carry out their normal shopping... Normal business operations are being affected as workers are struggling to get to work on time...Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of SA
The retail sector is key to the provision of basic food commodities and ensuring food security and we're concerned that violence that accompanies strikes similar to what we have witnessed in Cape Town always has a major impact on the operations of our members.Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews CGCSA CEO Zinhle Tyikwe on The Money Show.
Tyikwe says we can't run away from the fact that a supply chain breakdown is always going to happen if the ability of the Council's members to transport goods to the shelves is restricted.
"Our big concern is in South Africa we do have this tendency that whenever there is any civil action whether its a strike or service delivery issues, retailers are the first victims."
She says there have already been outbreaks of looting in Gugulethu.
We want those instances to be locked down by the law enforcement agencies... We're hoping national government involvement with the provincial (authorities)... in their negotiations with SANTACO, they are able to find each other so that this can be resolved as soon as possible.Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of SA
Tyikwe says the Council’s Consumer Goods Crime Risk Initiative (CGCRI) is liaising with law enforcement to share relevant information related to hot spots so that appropriate measures and reinforcements can be made to protect businesses and the public.
Consumers are already posting images of empty shelves on social media, as the taxi strike impacts supply chains.
Maintaining supply chains and cold chains is vital to ensure we get safe food at our shops, Tyikwe notes.
There is a potential impact on food security the longer the strike, and it's going to be difficult for all consumers as well as our members to continue trading... We have to limit our trading hours because we have to make sure that we secure the stores as well as distribution centres from any possibility of any criminality that could take place.Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of SA
She emphasizes that retail employees are badly affected by not being able to get to work or possibly being subjected to short hours, and this has a wider impact.
We're already struggling with employment and economic growth, and if any of our provinces is not able to operate and trade normally it has an impact on our growth as well as the economy.Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of SA
The Money Show reached out to retailers, but they were not willing to comment.
Scroll up to listen to the interview with the CGCSA CEO
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts
