Nedbank posts double-digit profit growth despite rise in bad debt

The Nedbank Group has reported "a solid financial performance" for the first half of this year in an operating environment it says was more challenging than initially forecast.

Headline earnings increased by 10% to R7.3 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2023.

Headline earnings per share (Heps) were up 11%.

These results enabled the Bank to declare an interim dividend of 871 cents per share, an increase of 11% from the same period in 2022.

At the same time Nedbank expects the local economic environment to remain "very" challenging, particularly given the high levels of electricity shortages and increased levels of pressure on consumers’ disposable income.

The Nedbank Group Economic Unit currently forecasts SA’s gross domestic product to increase by only 0,3% in 2023 and interest rates to remain at elevated levels, with the repo rate at 8,25% and the prime lending rate at 11,75% for the remainder of the year. Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Brown, CEO of the Nedbank Group.

He concurs that Nedbank's numbers reflect the financial pressure many clients are under, particularly those retail clients who are net borrowers.

This is obviously a good environment for the retail clients who are net depositors, but the net borrowers have seen 475 basis points of interest rate increases since the hiking cycle began... They've seen very high levels of inflation, so there's a lot of pressure in the mid-market and entry-level banking environment, where salaries and wages have probably gone up 5-7% but they've seen double digit increases in loan repayments and essential expenditure. Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group

Brown says for as long as GDP growth rates continue to be lower than population growth rates, in rand terms the population are getting poorer (and even more so in dollar terms).

That is exactly why it's so vital that these reform processes that we speak about so often around energy, logistics and crime and corruption need to get traction and traction quickly, because so many people in our country are simply going backwards economically. Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group

Brown explains why Nedbank believes there will be an improvement on its first half credit loss ratio (121 basis points) in the second half, related to both external and internal factors.

The external factors being that generally in South Africa, retail bad debts have a degree of seasonality (generally higher in H1 than H2) and while that may not be the same degree in a more stressed environment, we expect that to be helpful... We've also seen inflation begin to fall so that is going to help the consumer's back pocket and we would hope that helps H2 retail bad debt. Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group

In addition, we've had a material focus on our collections environment and our own internal processes since early this year, and that is increasingly starting to bear fruit, so we think those two together should trend retail credit losses down slightly... although we absolutely expect them to remain elevated until such time as interest rates begin to reduce again, probably in the second half of next year. Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group

