THESE are the Springbok players selected to defend SA's Rugby World Cup title





Thabo Mdluli speaks to Mawande Mateza, Eyewitness News Sports Reporter

The team, which will be led by Siya Kolisi, features a mixture of experienced and up-and-coming young players.

Mateza says there are 12 players that will be making their World Cup debut and 21 who were part of the 2019 winning squad.

However, fans have been surprised to see that three players from the 2019 squad, Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Lood de Jager, will not be present this time around.

The squad includes four scrum halves namely Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach and Grant Williams, which Mateza says was surprising.

All conventional thought went towards one of those players missing out. Mawande Mateza, Sports Reporter - Eyewitness News

He adds that one eye-catching inclusion was veteran forward Deon Fourie, who will be making his World Cup debut at the age of 36, covering the positions of flank as well as hooker.

According to Mateza, the potential weakness of the squad could be not having intensity in starting games and losing concentration in their defence.

South Africa’s title defence will begin on Sunday 10 September with a match against Scotland in Marseille.

#RWC2023 We are at the Springbok squad announcement at MultiChoice City . Packed out with SA Rugby executives, media and MultiChoice staff. pic.twitter.com/9rwQf37IUu ' EWN Sport (@EWNsport) August 8, 2023

The full squad consists of the following players:

FORWARDS:

Marco van Staden, Jasper Wiese, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Jean Kleyn, Vincent Koch, Ox Nche, Kwagga Smith, Deon Fourie, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx, Trevor Nyakane, Pieter Steph du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Franco Mostert, Duane Vermeulen, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi (captain)

BACK:

Andre Esterhuizen, Canan Moodie, Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe, Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse, Makazole Mapimpi, Jesse Kriel, Jayden Hendrikse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Grant Williams, Cobus Reinach, Damian de Allende, Willie Le Roux.

