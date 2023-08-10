Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
'Boks will need to play their best team in every RWC game': Manana and Botha

10 August 2023 9:13 AM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Springboks
2023 rugby world cup

There are 12 players who will make their first appearances at a Rugby World Cup.

Any Springbok squad announcement is always met with scrutiny and dissected from top to bottom. When that squad is for the Rugby World Cup, in which South Africa are defending champions, that scrutiny is doubled.

There are 12 players who will make their first appearances at a Rugby World Cup with the vast majority of the rest of the squad part of the group that won the World Cup in 2019.

Lukhanyo Am, Handre Pollard and Lood de Jager were the major omissions from the squad while Makazole Mapimpi was included despite some question marks around his form in recent weeks and months. Am and Pollard have been included in the list of players on standby.

Speaking to broadcaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, former Springbok forward Thando Manana says South Africa will have to play their best 15 in every game of the tournament.

I was confident in the depth of the squad and late last night I was confident in the predictions I made not knowing we would be missing key players in the spine of the team. Two vice captains and a master of the lineouts. We only have a starting 15 that’s strong enough and there will be questions around the bench. We will struggle to get the same explosiveness off the bench as they had in the previous tournament.

Thando Manana, Bulls Special Project Manager and Former Springbok Flank
thando-2jpg

Manana also had his say on the omission of Am and believes he might have been overworked in the last few weeks.

Am was the 2022 Player of the Year and he doesn’t have to prove himself. I feel like he might have been put in a corner to play every game of the Rugby Championship and the warm-up game against Argentina. I think they tried to get him into some kind of form, but it’s come back to bite everyone. We also know the type of player he is, we have never thought about a replacement for Am because we thought he would be around for a long time. I am happy for Orie as well and he is very good at analysing the opposition lineout that we might have lost with Lood. The only difference I think is that Lood is a bit more physical, but at the lineouts, there isn’t much of a difference. He has won the URC and played in a final as a defending champion and he is joining Perpignan after the World Cup. Siya must start against Wales so that we can see how fit he is ahead of the World Cup.

Thando Manana, Bulls Special Project Manager and Former Springbok Flank
thando-1jpg

With Pollard deemed not fully fit for the 33-man squad, Manie Libbock has the responsibility of being the only recognised flyhalf in the squad having played just seven times for the Boks so far.

Former Springbok flyhalf Naas Botha believes Libbock is the man for the job.

For the players that are available, it’s probably on par with what we were expecting and it’s not a bad squad. Up front we’ve got no question marks, I like Manie at flyhalf. The midfield is a bit of a question, very strong and physical players but it depends on the game plan that they are going to apply in World Cup and that will tell us more about whether the selection was good or not. If we play the power game then it will work but if we want a more creative edge then those midfielders aren’t at their strength. We do need to be careful about having too many utility players. You need 15 specialist players in a position and the bench to be strong. Libbock needs to start because he is a natural 10. You need specialists in certain positions and flyhalf is one of them. I never thought Pollard’s injury was that serious. I thought Am was not as serious and Lood; I feel sorry for him because he played well. I think we all agree that it will not be a World Cup where we rest players and you need to perform for seven games so let them play those games and they can rest afterwards.

Naas Botha, Former Springbok Fly-half

This article first appeared on 947 : 'Boks will need to play their best team in every RWC game': Manana and Botha




