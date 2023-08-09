Student who went missing during taxi strike returns home

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Spar Proteas captain says it's time to really invest in netball Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi reflects on the challenges of the 2023 Netball World Cup, after South Africa successfully hoste... 9 August 2023 11:21 AM
'No one should be above the law' - Business Unity SA on taxi strike Lester Kiewit speaks to CEO of Business Unity SA, Cas Coovadia, about why they’re concerned the current taxi trike and related law... 9 August 2023 10:25 AM
'Women are petrified' - Cape Town taxi strike Lester Kiewit speaks to Nuraan Osman, the director at Ihata Shelter in Cape Town over the impact of the strike on women. 9 August 2023 8:50 AM
View all Local
Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's u... 8 August 2023 8:15 PM
Steenhuisen on Buthelezi's health: 'We need a statesman of his stature' The DA leader said that he was concerned about IFP founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s health. 8 August 2023 7:48 AM
[LISTEN] Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia But suspicions around the manner in which the vessel docked in Simon's Town remains an issue. 7 August 2023 10:49 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the m... 8 August 2023 9:49 PM
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author... 8 August 2023 8:33 PM
Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's u... 8 August 2023 8:15 PM
View all Business
THIS is why the vaping tax won't really deter young people from smoking South Africa has introduced a vaping tax, but some do not feel it will stop young people from smoking. 9 August 2023 10:11 AM
[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the m... 8 August 2023 9:49 PM
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author... 8 August 2023 8:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Spar Proteas captain says it's time to really invest in netball Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi reflects on the challenges of the 2023 Netball World Cup, after South Africa successfully hoste... 9 August 2023 11:21 AM
Happy 42nd birthday, Roger Federer! Celebrate the legendary tennis player with these fun facts, including one about his South African citizenship. 8 August 2023 9:49 AM
Simone Biles makes a triumphant return to gymnastics after two-year hiatus The Olympic champion won the all-around, balance beam and floor exercises titles in front of a sold-out crowd at the U.S. Classic.... 7 August 2023 10:31 AM
View all Sport
'Injustice is my pet hate' - PJ Powers on her lifetime achievement award South African music veteran PJ Powers "Thandeka" speaks about her lifetime achievement award at the 'Basadi Music Awards,' her lon... 9 August 2023 12:01 PM
Doughnut is unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ The Doughnut’s smooth and angelic vocals had the judges guessing from the get-go. 7 August 2023 3:58 PM
[WATCH] Influencer, Kai Cenat incites 'riot' after PlayStation®5 giveaway meet Chaos broke out in Manhattan's Union Square after an influencer hosted a public giveaway and was arrested for inciting violence. 7 August 2023 10:21 AM
View all Entertainment
Firefighters battling to contain wildfires as Portugal hit by a THIRD heatwave Wildfires have so far engulfed thousands of hectares of land as temperatures continue to soar. 9 August 2023 12:06 PM
Russia blames Ukraine for arson attacks on military recruitment centres Moscow believes that Ukrainians are tricking Russia’s elderly into carrying out these crimes. 9 August 2023 11:22 AM
Italian man crushed to death by thousands of cheese wheels The 74-year-old was buried by thousands of cheese wheels after a shelf broke in his warehouse. 8 August 2023 12:10 PM
View all World
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the m... 8 August 2023 9:49 PM
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author... 8 August 2023 8:33 PM
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Student who went missing during taxi strike returns home

9 August 2023 8:49 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Khayelitsha
Missing student
Cape Town taxi strike

After nearly one week after going missing while walking home during the taxi strike, a 23-year-old student has been found. Lester Kiewit speaks to Phenius Dickens, brother in law of Isabel Ndlovu.
Isabel Velile Ndlovu from Khayelitsha, who has safely returned home after being held captive for five days. Facebook: College of Cape Town
Isabel Velile Ndlovu from Khayelitsha, who has safely returned home after being held captive for five days. Facebook: College of Cape Town

There was good news yesterday as family and friends received news that student Isabel Ndlovu had been found safely.

The 23-year-old went missing after she decided to walk home when the taxi strike took effect last week.

She was last seen on Thursday 3 August leaving the College of Cape Town's Wynberg Skills Centre heading to her Khayelitsha home.

Her family are relieved she arrived home unharmed.

Isabel walked in yesterday after being released by two kidnappers who took her at Site C before the taxi rank. She was taken into one of the shacks with another woman. They took their phones.

Phenius Dickens, brother in law of Isabel Ndlovu

They were being fed like stray dog with expired pap. We are just glad she was never touched.

Phenius Dickens, brother in law of Isabel Ndlovu

According to friends, Ndlovu was last seen in the vicinity of Philippi Junction mall walking with a woman who offered her accommodation.

Ndlovu had declined, telling the women she didn't live far away.

She declined the offer because the woman was a stranger to her. Because there was lots of people on the road, she decided to take that route.

Phenius Dickens, brother in law of Isabel Ndlovu

Dickens expressed his gratitude to the local police for their assistance in the search.

It's just one of those strange things, When they keep you, they usually ask for ransom. So I don't understand this.

Phenius Dickens, brother in law of Isabel Ndlovu

Scroll up for the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Student who went missing during taxi strike returns home




9 August 2023 8:49 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Khayelitsha
Missing student
Cape Town taxi strike

More from Local

Spar Proteas play against the Jamaica known as the Sunshine Girls during the Netball World Cup 2023 on 30 July. Picture: Supplied/Netball SA

Spar Proteas captain says it's time to really invest in netball

9 August 2023 11:21 AM

Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi reflects on the challenges of the 2023 Netball World Cup, after South Africa successfully hosted the tournament this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape Town and Bellville taxi ranks are the busiest public transport hubs in the city, but remain empty amid a strike by minibus taxi operators. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News.

'No one should be above the law' - Business Unity SA on taxi strike

9 August 2023 10:25 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to CEO of Business Unity SA, Cas Coovadia, about why they’re concerned the current taxi trike and related lawlessness threatens to drag the country back to the July 2021 insurrection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

'Women are petrified' - Cape Town taxi strike

9 August 2023 8:50 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Nuraan Osman, the director at Ihata Shelter in Cape Town over the impact of the strike on women.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela delivers her speech at the 11th Annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture on 7 October 2021. Picture: @TutuLegacy/Twitter

'Don't focus on being a victim or you'll lose the opportunity' - Thuli Madonsela

9 August 2023 8:47 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to former Public Protector, Professor Thuli Madonsela, who's been appointed to the new UN scientific advisory board.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts

8 August 2023 8:15 PM

The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's urged SANTACO and the WC government to find an amicable way to resolve the impasse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has hit back at criticism levelled against him and the city by Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga over the ongoing taxi strike. Picture: Twitter

'How can a Minister abandon legislation by her OWN department?' - CT Mayor

8 August 2023 3:24 PM

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga says the impounding of taxis is unlawful and has called City of Cape Town officials arrogant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Twitter screengrab from video posted by Maps Maponyane

[WATCH] Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha's loved-up court reunion

8 August 2023 2:49 PM

Reunited and it feels so good? Mzansi's Bonnie and Clyde sat next to each other in court with flirty looks exchanged between them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/ Eyewitness News.

Rosemary Ndlovu: ‘You look at her and ask yourself, is this person human?’

8 August 2023 1:08 PM

In 2021, South Africa first heard of the police officer and notorious serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape Town and Bellville taxi ranks are the busiest public transport hubs in the city, but remain empty amid a strike by minibus taxi operators. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News.

Calm restored in Cape Town, says Mobility MEC as taxi strike continues

8 August 2023 11:54 AM

With the taxi strike in its sixth day, it’s been a mostly quiet Tuesday morning with no major incidents reported in the metro.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Isabel Velile Ndlovu from Khayelitsha. She was last seen on Thursday, 3 August 2023. Facebook: College of Cape Town

Search continues for College of Cape Town student Isabel Ndlovu amid taxi strike

8 August 2023 11:54 AM

Isabel, who has brown and white braids, was last seen on Thursday wearing her beauty therapy uniform, which is black with red outlines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha's loved-up court reunion

Local

Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria

Africa

Are we alone in the universe? 4 essential reads on potential contact with aliens

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Woman filmed assaulting her baby released after court appearance

9 August 2023 12:24 PM

48 sinkholes still need to be repaired in Centurion, says City of Tshwane

9 August 2023 12:00 PM

All major CT routes open as taxi strike hits day 7

9 August 2023 11:55 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA