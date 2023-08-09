'Don't focus on being a victim or you'll lose the opportunity' - Thuli Madonsela





FILE: Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela delivers her speech at the 11th Annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture on 7 October 2021. Picture: @TutuLegacy/Twitter

There are few leaders who have come to symbolise a principled stand against corruption and speaking truth to power than Thuli Madonesela.

Having been at the helm of the Public Protector's office during one of the most difficult periods in our political history, one would expect the accomplished legal expert to slow down.

But since 2018, Madonsela has taken up her role as a lecturer at Stellenbosch University with gusto and added her voice to a number of global talks and dialogues.

She's now been appointed by UN secretary-general António Guterres to serve on a new scientific advisory board.

This board was established to advise UN leaders on breakthroughs in science and technology and how to harness the benefits of these advances and mitigate potential risks.

Madonsela brings in her decades of legal expertise.

I was exceptionally honoured and surprised when the UN approached me. It's a recognition of the work I've been doing at Stellenbosch university since 2018. The focus of our work is similar to the UN's visionary plan, which is to leverage science and technology for improving policy design. It's to make sure policies are more proficient and do not exacerbate inequality and social injustice. Professor Thuli Madonsela, UN scientific advisory board member

Secondly, it's about leveraging law and ethics to ensure that cutting-edge technologies and developments in science do not advance inequality or harm people. Professor Thuli Madonsela, UN scientific advisory board member

As South Africa marks Women's Day, Madonsela has lauded the bravery and leadership of women like Lillian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Rahima Moosa and Sophia de Bruyn who marched to the Union Buildings on the 9 August 1956.

It's because of them and the women before them that today is better than yesterday. Professor Thuli Madonsela, UN scientific advisory board member

South Africa remains one of the most unequal societies in the world and there remains significant barriers for young women of colour in society.

Madonsela believes young women should go through a process of "identity shifting".

If you focus too much on being a victim then you lose the opportunity to leverage the resources you have to make a difference for yourself and others. You should be the architect of a better world. Professor Thuli Madonsela, UN scientific advisory board member

Don't do it for success because you may be disappointed if it doesn't come. Do it because it's your purpose in life and celebrate the very fact that whatever you're doing is making this world a better place than the one given to us by the women before us. Professor Thuli Madonsela, UN scientific advisory board member

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Don't focus on being a victim or you'll lose the opportunity' - Thuli Madonsela