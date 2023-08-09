Streaming issues? Report here
Spar Proteas captain says it's time to really invest in netball

9 August 2023 11:21 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Netball
Netball World Cup 2023
Spar Proteas

Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi reflects on the challenges of the 2023 Netball World Cup, after South Africa successfully hosted the tournament this month.
Spar Proteas play against the Jamaica known as the Sunshine Girls during the Netball World Cup 2023 on 30 July. Picture: Supplied/Netball SA
Spar Proteas play against the Jamaica known as the Sunshine Girls during the Netball World Cup 2023 on 30 July. Picture: Supplied/Netball SA

South Africans have a lot to be proud of this Women's Month as our national women's netball and football teams excel on the international stage.

South Africa recently hosted the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town, which saw the Spar Proteas finishing at sixth place.

Despite some challenges, the tournament has been hailed as a huge success.

And Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi believes it's time to build on this.

Because it's the first time it was hosted in Africa, a lot of people were watching to see if it would be a success. We really hosted a fantastic World Cup. I'm really proud of the girls in how we stepped up as a unit, despite our lost game to Uganda. It was one of the best tournaments hosted here at home and we're so glad we were part it. Credit to the fans...we could really feel the support everyday.

Bongiwe Msomi, Spar Proteas captain

One of the highlights of the tournament was South Africa's stunning draw against New Zealand last Wednesday in a nail-biting game.

The Proteas pushed and persevered with an admirable performance, resulting in a 48-48 draw.

That game was so good because we could show the crowd that we are way better that what we sometimes put out. In future, we can have the pride to say we are ready to take on the world. This is just a build up to what can come after this.

Bongiwe Msomi, Spar Proteas captain

It seems the sport has a new fan in the form of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

At the closing ceremony on Sunday evening, Ramaphosa committed to more investment in netball in South Africa.

Ramaphosa made a bold promise to build the country's first netball arena, which could grow the sport.

An arena can change a lot of things like giving job opportunities to our netball family. A lot of the partnerships being promised are fantastic to see. It's great to know that in the long term the sport will be looked after. We will also look to outside stakeholders to support young girls who want to make sport a career one day. They will play the part in making their dreams come true.

Bongiwe Msomi, Spar Proteas captain

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




