'Injustice is my pet hate' - PJ Powers on her lifetime achievement award
"She's an icon, she's a legend and she is the moment."
When one thinks of a career spanning a lifetime, no one deserves the accolades more than PJ Powers, famously known as ‘Thandeka’,
Powers has been announced one of the recipients of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Basadi in Music awards set to take place this Saturday.
The musical showcase celebrates women in the music business.
Powers broke boundaries with the widespread success of the "Jabulani” in 1983, at the height of apartheid.
Her distinctive voice, coupled with a unique afro-pop sound, drew a massive cross-cultural fan base.
Being a white woman making music for all South Africans during apartheid was something unheard of at the time.
I did get a lot of flack and I hope I'll be ahead of my time again with the current racial division in our country.PJ "Thandeka" Powers, South African music veteran
Injustice is my pet hate. I was born in a country where I didn't like what was going on around me and had to do something about it.PJ "Thandeka" Powers, South African music veteran
Despite being one of South Africa's most accomplished musicians, Powers remains incredibly humble about her achievement.
I saw my friend Yvonne (Chaka-Chaka) receive this award last year. It means a lot to me to see who I'm winning with. People like Letta Mbulu, who I met when she was still in exile, and Grammy award winner Angelique Kidjo, whom I've been listening to for years. I feel so excited and posh to be in their company.PJ "Thandeka" Powers, South African music veteran
People that say awards don't mean anything...I think they're lying. Every single award I have means a lot to me. The Basadi awards hasn't been that long but it really is a big deal. And I'm hugely proud!PJ "Thandeka" Powers, South African music veteran
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
