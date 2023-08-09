Streaming issues? Report here
First New York shark attack since 1953: Woman reportedly lost 9kg of flesh

9 August 2023 12:58 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
New York
Shark attack
The World View

A 65-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark on Rockaway Beach on Monday.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist [skip to 2:43]

According to The New York Times, a 65-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark on Rockaway Beach on Monday.

The shark bit the woman on her left leg, with a police report stating that she lost about 9kg of flesh as a result of the incident.

Authorities say this is the first confirmed shark attack in New York City waters since the 1950s.

The last confirmed unprovoked shark attack at Rockaway Beach is said to have taken place in 1953.

It's a rare thing, but not that rare.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

The suggestion is that sharks are now finding the colder waters a little warmer and more pleasant for them.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




9 August 2023 12:58 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
New York
Shark attack
The World View

