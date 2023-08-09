NSFAS defends defunding thousands of students: 'It is about the scheme’s policy'





Thabo Shole Mashao was in conversation with National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) spokesperson, Slumezi Skosana.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has so far defunded more than 30 000 students said to have been undeserving and dishonest.

The students were found guilty of submitting false information when applying for NSFAS funding.

Between 2018 and 2021, NSFAS reportedly lost R5-billion by funding 40 000 ineligible applicants.

Skosana says they are not being insensitive to the reality that many in the country cannot afford tertiary education, but unfortunately, they are just following what the policy says.

He adds that every year they publish the eligibility criteria and conditions for financial aid on its website that spell out the funding modus operandi.

Skosana explains that if found that an applicant has falsified the information supplied to NSFAS, the following measures could be taken:

Withdrawal of the grant

Cancellation of allowances

Disqualification from ever being eligible for NSFAS funding in the future

Repayment of all funding received to date

Expulsion or dismissal

When we get attacked, I often find that people would not have familiarised themselves with the conditions of our scheme in terms of funding. Slumezi Skosana, Spokesperson - National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)

However empathetic or sympathetic you want to be, you still have to recoil back to the policy and the guideline of the scheme. Slumezi Skosana, Spokesperson - National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)

