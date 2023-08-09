[WATCH] Footwear brand's Springbok campaign makes our heroes look "average"





The week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" with Retroviral co-founder Mike Sharman - on The Money Show

Screengrab from Aldo Shoes campaign for the Springboks

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, Aldo Shoes' campaign with the Springboks is the zero pick for Mike Sharman, co-founder of digital communications agency Retroviral.

Sharman says he was exposed to it for the first time on the big screens at Ellis Park, where there were a whole lot of activations happening to say farewell to the national rugby team ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

There was so much spend - MTN created a soundtrack, they activated on the field.. there was choir, dancing, dignitaries... ex-players from 2007 and 1995... Then this campaign caught my attention (on the big screen) for the wrong reasons. Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

Sharman is critical not only of the ad's production values, but the storyline itself.

He says this piece of work makes our celebrated Boks look like the 'average joe', and is simply not good enough to show to the public.

When it starts Damian De Allende's name pops up, Kurt-Lee Arendse's name pops up... It feels like, yes this is going to be almost like a Mission Impossible chase, some kind of Italian Job-type execution and it turns out that a couple of Springboks open a boot filled with some packets of shoes! Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

They then go into some hotel room and they walk through a building; there are some terrible cuts to their feet and the shoes they're wearing. I just think that when you're spending so much time and energy to invest in a property like the Springboks... there is so much opportunity for success and excellence, and the overwhelming feeling was a capital MEH. Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

Who is to blame here? asks Whitfield.

"Is it Aldo or the Springbok marketing people who allowed their hot property, the superheros of sports fields, who we're going to be following closely during the Rugby World Cup.... to embarrass themselves?"

There should be someone at Springbok brand level saying this just isn't good enough to flight, Sharman says.

I hate criticising... but you shouldn't let a piece of content get out into the public domain if it's just not good enough because it devalues the brand, not only the one that's associated in this instance Aldo... but it makes the Springboks look silly. Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

It makes them look mortal - they kind of fall off their immortal perch where they need to be positioned as a value proposition going into one of the biggest tournaments of their lives. It makes them feel average, it makes them feel average joe. Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

Scroll up to listen to Sharman's advertising critiques (Springbok discussion at 7:03)

