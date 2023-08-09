Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits
Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.
FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise on Wednesday, reports consumer journo Wendy Knowler.
Payments they made last week reflected again, for a second time.
The responses to the bank's pinned tweet which "honours all South African women" were fast and furious.
Vashti wrote: “I woke up to a 14 messages. All duplicates from last week. All charged again last night?? What the hell is going on here?"
“Woke up to a bunch of duplicate transactions on my account. Happy Women’s Day from FNB” commented Linda.
Another client who tried to get assistance reported “An agent told me it can take 24-48 hours, imagine”.
FNB honours all South African women this #WomensDay 🇿🇦 🫶 We are inspired by your incredible drive, ambition and unwavering determination to break down barriers for a bright future ✨#LoveFNB pic.twitter.com/nVsHI6JdeO' FNB South Africa (@FNBSA) August 9, 2023
Several people commented on the bank’s lack of communication about the issue says Knowler.
"There was nothing on FNB SA’s X account, nor on that of its social media person RB Jacobs."
A generic response from "RB Jacobs" popped up when it was already almost 3:45 pm, Knowler goes on .
It read: “Thank you for notifying me. Our teams are investigating the cause of the issue to resolve it as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”
RELATED: Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report
The consumer ninja does credit the bank’s media liaison people for being accessible and responding to her query "pretty quickly".
They apologised to customers and said FNB was urgently working to rectify the error
“Customers can contact us through Secure Chat for any further assistance with their bank accounts.”
Knowler was able to get a bit more detail when the bank called her later.
It turns out a batch of payment files had been incorrectly processed.
These were not actually duplicate payments, although they look like duplicates and affect balances said the spokesperson.
So that what those customers see is aligned with what they have.FNB
Comforting? I’m not sure!Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Companies would do well to embrace the art of over-communication when something like this happens, public holiday or not Knowler comments.
Acknowledge it on all your platforms, ASAP, respond to concerned account holders. You may know there’s nothing to worry about but it’s incredibly anxiety inducing for them...Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_107735258_mad-young-female-annoyed-with-scam-or-spam-messages-on-smartphone-frustrated-woman-receive-bad-news-.html?term=no%2Binternet&vti=n8boy6yf4f8dk6uks5-1-66
