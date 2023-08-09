Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem





It's Women's Month, a time of course to celebrate women.

But as Women's Day is marked with various events on Wednesday, how much of the speeches and promises are lip service?

Regular guest Graeme Codrington (futurist and partner at TomorrowToday) says he does not like Women's Day/Month and the context is the way women speakers are treated by many companies during this time.

A lot of companies get women speakers at their events during August AND they often ask these women to lower their fees... If August is the only month you really focus on bringing women speakers into your business... you've just done a little bit of 'pink washing'. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

Even worse, Codrington says is that he's heard from friends that a lot of companies really put the squeeze on these professional speakers for these events.

They say 'we just want to put together a women's event and we don't really have a big budget for it, so please could you do it for free or at a very reduced rate... Do it for the women!' I find that incredibly insulting. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

"We're asking them (the guilty companies) to do better" he emphasizes.

This trend of abusing women speakers during Women's Day or Month events of course raises bigger issues like equal pay for men and women.

If you're paying women less, you are part of the problem as well Codrington says in a video posted on his social media.

Most industries don't have equal pay. I've just watched the backlash for example to the American women's football team who're best in the world,they've won multiple World Cups... They've spent a lot of time over the last few years arguing to get equal pay and they secured that... Now they've had a bad World Cup... Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

...and a lot of Americans, especially Conservatives, are saying it's because they spend too much time arguing about money... It's almost patting the ladies on the head and telling them to know their place. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

This scenario will of course be familiar to anyone following the argument that Banyana Banyana should be treated better, especially as they outperform their male counterparts in Bafana Bafana.

Watch Codrington's impassioned appeal below:

