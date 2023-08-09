Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Companies being urged to do more about GBVF in the workplace Employers are being called on to address the issue of Gender Based Violence and Femicide in the world of work. 9 August 2023 6:11 PM
CT taxi strike: 'We are prepared to negotiate after a period of no violence' Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the City will not head back to the negotiating table with Santaco as long as violence pers... 9 August 2023 4:47 PM
WC Santaco says relations with CoCT are sour at the moment Santaco said there's no decision yet on whether taxis will resume operations on Thursday. 9 August 2023 4:12 PM
Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's u... 8 August 2023 8:15 PM
Steenhuisen on Buthelezi's health: 'We need a statesman of his stature' The DA leader said that he was concerned about IFP founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s health. 8 August 2023 7:48 AM
[LISTEN] Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia But suspicions around the manner in which the vessel docked in Simon's Town remains an issue. 7 August 2023 10:49 AM
[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the m... 8 August 2023 9:49 PM
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author... 8 August 2023 8:33 PM
Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's u... 8 August 2023 8:15 PM
THIS is why the vaping tax won't really deter young people from smoking South Africa has introduced a vaping tax, but some do not feel it will stop young people from smoking. 9 August 2023 10:11 AM
[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the m... 8 August 2023 9:49 PM
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author... 8 August 2023 8:33 PM
Spar Proteas captain says it's time to really invest in netball Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi reflects on the challenges of the 2023 Netball World Cup, after South Africa successfully hoste... 9 August 2023 11:21 AM
Happy 42nd birthday, Roger Federer! Celebrate the legendary tennis player with these fun facts, including one about his South African citizenship. 8 August 2023 9:49 AM
Simone Biles makes a triumphant return to gymnastics after two-year hiatus The Olympic champion won the all-around, balance beam and floor exercises titles in front of a sold-out crowd at the U.S. Classic.... 7 August 2023 10:31 AM
'Injustice is my pet hate' - PJ Powers on her lifetime achievement award South African music veteran PJ Powers "Thandeka" speaks about her lifetime achievement award at the 'Basadi Music Awards,' her lon... 9 August 2023 12:01 PM
Doughnut is unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ The Doughnut’s smooth and angelic vocals had the judges guessing from the get-go. 7 August 2023 3:58 PM
[WATCH] Influencer, Kai Cenat incites 'riot' after PlayStation®5 giveaway meet Chaos broke out in Manhattan's Union Square after an influencer hosted a public giveaway and was arrested for inciting violence. 7 August 2023 10:21 AM
First New York shark attack since 1953: Woman reportedly lost 9kg of flesh A 65-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark on Rockaway Beach on Monday. 9 August 2023 12:58 PM
Firefighters battling to contain wildfires as Portugal hit by a THIRD heatwave Wildfires have so far engulfed thousands of hectares of land as temperatures continue to soar. 9 August 2023 12:06 PM
Russia blames Ukraine for arson attacks on military recruitment centres Moscow believes that Ukrainians are tricking Russia’s elderly into carrying out these crimes. 9 August 2023 11:22 AM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
[WATCH] 'Stronger' tribute brings Riky Rick's voice back to life The Riky Rick Foundation is the advertising "hero" on The Money Show for the beautifully executed single it released to keep the m... 8 August 2023 9:49 PM
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author... 8 August 2023 8:33 PM
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
CT taxi strike: 'We are prepared to negotiate after a period of no violence'

9 August 2023 4:47 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
SANTACO
Cape Town taxi strike
Cape Town taxi violence
City of Cape Town

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the City will not head back to the negotiating table with Santaco as long as violence persists.

Mike Wills was in conversation with Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

It is the worst negotiating strategy to engage in violence because that is the one guarantee that you will never get a hearing.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

Western Cape commuters should prepare themselves for another day of making alternative transport arrangements as there seems to be no end in sight to the violent taxi drivers' strike.

The strike was technically supposed to end tonight (Wednesday) but there has been no update yet from Santaco.

Hill-Lewis says Santaco is meant to have a press briefing later today (Wednesday) to give an update on the strike situation.

He adds that it’s rumoured that the strike will be extended, but he says he cannot confirm whether this is, in fact, the case.

Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter
Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

The strike started last week Thursday over a by-law relating to the impounding of taxis.

Since the announcement of the strike, sporadic incidents of violence have broken out.

Five people have reportedly died in the violence and a number of people have been injured.

According to reports, 120 people have so far been arrested.

Hill-Lewis says they will not negotiate with Santaco while there is violence and not until there has been a reasonable period without any incidents.

We have not negotiated any further as has been our stance. We did say that we would be prepared to negotiate after a period of no violence. That has partially been honoured.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

My call to them is to end the strike, go back to work and then we can negotiate constructively in the background.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

We are ourselves waiting to hear whether they've decided to end it tonight as they had originally planned or whether they are going to extend it.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : CT taxi strike: 'We are prepared to negotiate after a period of no violence'




