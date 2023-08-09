Companies being urged to do more about GBVF in the workplace
John Perlman was in conversation with CEO of Gender Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) Response Fund1, Sazini Mojapelo.
Gender-Based Violence and Femicide remains a serious issue in South Africa.
The GBVF scourge has our country's women and children living in fear daily.
But did you know that GBVF can happen in the workplace too?
The private sector is being called on to address the issue of GBVF in the workplace.
The Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) Response Fund1 was launched in 2021 by President Cyril Ramaphosa, as part of the response from the private sector to combat gender-based violence in the workplace but also in society as a whole.
Mojapelo says the focus in the workplace is still mainly on sexual harassment.
She adds that it's essential that we start looking at gender-based violence in its broader context.
Not only looking at sexual harassment and that response, but broadly in society and looking at it from the perspective of the world of work and the rights of employees across the boardSazini Mojapelo, CEO - Gender Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) Response Fund1
If you think about it, post-Covid, we work from home and people are working remotely and virtually, so the world of work and home have been merged and therefore policy and action needs to change around issues of gender-based violence.Sazini Mojapelo, CEO - Gender Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) Response Fund1
Source : Pexels: Pixabay
