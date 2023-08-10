Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
'It gets scary': How zama zamas are terrorising Mogale City

10 August 2023 9:22 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
Zama Zamas
Mogale City
Illegal mining
Rand Water

The West Rand municipality is a former mining town besieged by issues of illegal mining in its abandoned mines by zama zamas, endangering the lives of residents, its businesses, and its infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG - Zama zamas in Mogale City have exposed a large, underground bulk water supply pipe that could potentially leave almost the entire city without water if it gets damaged.

The West Rand city is a former mining town, part of the 56-kilometre Witwatersrand basin that kicked off the gold rush in South Africa during the late 1800s.

However, centuries later, illegal miners are still digging for gold along the reef, and in the process, they are putting residents’ lives and critical infrastructure at risk.

In a large, unoccupied field located on the outskirts of Krugersdorp, there is a small-scale illegal mining operation.

Eyewitness News visited the area and saw a number of deep tunnels, several bags of sand, and gold-purifying equipment.

There was also a manmade crevice with water running through it from a damaged pipe.

The chairperson of the Strategic and Tactical Operations Response Management (Storm) committee in Mogale City, Mark Trump, said exposing an underground water pipe is a ticking time bomb.

“The danger here is these pipes cannot be exposed like this because of the pressure they run under. They are mining here, and it has been said from time to time that they are using explosives, etc, and this pipeline that you see here is one of the main Rand Water feed pipes to Mogale City’s reservoirs."

Rand Water conducted an oversight inspection on the exposed pipe and is working with the municipality and local police to protect it from further damage.

BUSINESSES REPAIR DAMAGED ROAD

Businesses in Mogale City forked out over R250,000 to repair a road that was damaged due to a series of tunnels carved out beneath it by zama zamas.

Windsor Road, formerly known as Main Reef Road, was initially closed by the municipality for resurfacing.

However, after long, unexplained delays to complete the project, zama zamas took advantage.

With no assistance from the municipality and the local police, businesses said they took it upon themselves to solve the issue before they have an illegal mining operation in their backyards.

Underneath Windsor Road are large deposits of gold-bearing material that zama zamas have been mining illegally.

The road leads into an industrial business hub that suffered in the over four months since the road was closed and taken over by heavily armed zama zamas.

Speaking on behalf of the businesses, Daan Joubert, a director at Payloads, said they have been battling with zama zamas in the area for over five years.

Even after closing their tunnels, Joubert said this was not the last of them.

"Funny enough, by that new road there is a pipe from Rand Water that runs underneath it. It’s one of the newly installed pipes. I had to sign an encroachment order to say that if this pipe collapses, it will be for my own cost but I had to do it because my trucks need to run."

The Mogale City municipality did not respond to Eyewitness News’s numerous requests for interviews.

RESIDENTS REGULARLY ASSAULTED AND EXPLOITED

Residents from an informal settlement near an abandoned gold mine said they are regularly assaulted, harassed and exploited by zama zamas.

Plastic View informal settlement in Krugersdorp is situated next to a large white sand mound, known as the North Sands dump, meaning zama zamas pass the area to get to the mine every day.

The dump used to be a gold mining site for Mintails Mining South Africa, however, poor rehabilitation of the area, following liquidation of the company, left it at the mercy of illegal miners.

The North Sands dump looms over the Plastic View informal settlement.

It's been over a year since the site was the scene of the alleged gang rape of eight women who were filming a music video.

Community leader Luzuko Mpiko said the incident is still fresh in the memory of residents.

“It gets scary, especially during the weekend [because] that is when it starts. It always starts on weekends. It starts on Fridays - you will see always gunshots on the other side."

Another resident said zama zamas use water from the one communal JoJo tank for their illegal mining operations and community members are too scared to do anything about it.

MUNICIPALITY 'CAN ONLY DO SO MUCH'

The Mogale City municipality has called on assistance from national police, saying it is not equipped to deal with the zama zamas who are damaging its infrastructure.

In a statement, the municipality said it welcomes the R2.5 billion investment by a mining company, Pan Africa Resources, that is set to go towards the rehabilitation of the abandoned mines and hopes that this will result in permanently ending the scourge of zama zamas in the city.

"The executive mayor calls on the Minister of Police and Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, as well as the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy to collaborate and act speedily to combat this scourge that is growing rampantly by the day,” said municipal spokesperson Nkosana Zali.

“Our public safety team can only do so much, says the executive mayor. Their competency is traffic policing, guarding municipal assets, and enforcing municipal by-laws."  


This article first appeared on EWN : 'It gets scary': How zama zamas are terrorising Mogale City




