'Sugar Man' Sixto Rodriguez dies at 81
Sixto Rodriguez, the musician and subject of the documentary 'Searching for Sugar Man', has died at 81 years old.
The American singer's death was confirmed by his granddaughter Amanda Kennedy on Wednesday (9 August) after being posted to the website Sugarman.org on Tuesday, 8 August.
He died in Detroit following a short illness, according to his wife, Konny Rodriguez (72).
The singer's website confirmed the news on Tuesday with this message:
It is with great sadness that we at Sugarman.org announce that Sixto Diaz Rodriguez passed away earlier today. We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his daughters – Sandra, Eva and Regan – and to all his family. Rodriguez was 81 years old. May His Dear Soul Rest In Peace.Sugarman.org
“Maybe today, I’ll slip away…” sang Rodriguez... and so he did.
May he rest in peace.
This article first appeared on KFM : 'Sugar Man' Sixto Rodriguez dies at 81
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Rodriguez_concert,_NJPAC,_Newark,_NJ_5-8-14_(14176977335).jpg
