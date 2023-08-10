Santaco: 'CoCT must take blame for the taxi strike! The gun's against our heads'
Lester Kiewit interviews Ryno Saaiers, Santaco General Secretary.
On Wednesday, the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) announced that the taxi strike will commence for the eighth consecutive day.
This follows the organisation's attempt to obtain an urgent interdict for releasing all vehicles that the City of Cape Town impounded.
Saaiers says that Santaco has been trying to engage with the City since last year with regard to the impoundments, which has had a gravely negative impact on the taxi industry.
Up until the interdict application is approved, taxi operations will come to a standstill, he says.
STATEMENT' SANTACO (@SA_Taxis) August 9, 2023
Taxi operations in the Western Cape remain withdrawn. We wish to apologize for the inconvenience that this causes to our commuters.
Read the full statement below. pic.twitter.com/tw6unU8A7P
RELATED: Santaco WC seeking court order to release impounded taxis as strike continues
RELATED: CT taxi strike: 'We are prepared to negotiate after a period of no violence'
We are distancing ourselves from any acts of violence.Ryno Saaiers, General Secretary – Santaco
The City of Cape Town is the one who needs to take all the blame.Ryno Saaiers, General Secretary – Santaco
The gun is against our heads.Ryno Saaiers, General Secretary – Santaco
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Santaco: 'CoCT must take blame for the taxi strike! The gun's against our heads'
Santaco WC seeking court order to release impounded taxis as strike continues
Thousands of commuters have been left stranded since operations were halted exactly a week ago. The taxi industry is unhappy with the recent impounding of minibuses by the City of Cape Town.Read More
CT taxi strike: 'We are prepared to negotiate after a period of no violence'
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the City will not head back to the negotiating table with Santaco as long as violence persists.Read More
WC Santaco says relations with CoCT are sour at the moment
Santaco said there's no decision yet on whether taxis will resume operations on Thursday.Read More
'No one should be above the law' - Business Unity SA on taxi strike
Lester Kiewit speaks to CEO of Business Unity SA, Cas Coovadia, about why they’re concerned the current taxi trike and related lawlessness threatens to drag the country back to the July 2021 insurrection.Read More