Teen internet rapper Lil Tay dies at 14
Teenage influencer and rapper Claire ‘Lil Tay’ Hope has passed away.
An Instagram post shared on the 14-year-old Canadian’s official account confirmed the passing of her and her older brother.
“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing.”
The statement did not reveal how the siblings died but noted that both deaths were ‘under investigation’.
The family has asked for privacy during their time of mourning.
“We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain.
"During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation."
Lil Tay rose to fame on social media after bragging about her wealth, posing with expensive cars.
She was just nine years old when she appeared in the videos.
This article first appeared on 947 : Teen internet rapper Lil Tay dies at 14
