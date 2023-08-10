Taxi strike impacts Cape Town tourism: Top tourist hotspot now a 'no go' area
Bongani Bingwa is joined by Enver Duminy, CEO at Cape Town Tourism to discuss the impact of the city's taxi strike on local tourism.
Is it safe for tourists to travel to Cape Town, headlined the British tabloid newspaper the Daily Mail this week.
The article, explaining the current taxi strike affecting the Mother City, included advice from the The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to those planning to head to Cape Town to delay.
The strike continues for an eighth consecutive day today, with Taxi council Santaco said that it would be launching an urgent court interdict to have their impounded vehicles released.
Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism admits the impact on local tourism cannot be underestimated:
We go from being the number one destination in the world...by the UK Telegraph two weeks ago, to seeing these travel alerts going out thick and fast.Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism
We've seen, since Thursday, that so many employees in the hospitality sector weren't able to come to work, which meant reduced services, some closure of restaurants...Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism
We are seeing and hearing of cancellations, not just of accomodations, but of conferences, which is even more alarming.Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism
The impact of tourism in the short term might not be significant, but in the long term, the brand. the jobs...[this] needs to be resolved quickly.Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism
All the gains we had after tourism are being reversed.Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism
RELATED:Santaco WC seeking court order to release impounded taxis as strike continues
Source : Cindy Archillies
