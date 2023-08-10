[LISTEN] Ebrahim Rasool says taxi strike is failure of applying law 'equitably'
Lester Kiewit interviews Ebrahim Rasool, Former Premier of the Western Cape.
The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has alleged that the unrest caused by the minibus taxi strike is a deliberate political strategy of the Democratic Alliance (DA), reports EWN.
The ANC’s Justin de Allende told EWN that his party suspected a sinister motive behind the taxi stand-off and the violence and chaos that's followed.
RELATED: WC ANC: Unrest caused by CT taxi strike a deliberate strategy of DA
RELATED: Santaco: 'CoCT must take blame for the taxi strike! The gun's against our heads'
Rasool says that in an industry that is "almost entirely black" and a national government that is "entirely black", there's a connection that could raise suspicion of the strike not necessarily being about governance but more so extending governance in an election.
He adds that as a country, we've normalised and created a culture of impunity and corruption.
Rasool says that the taxi industry has failed to self-regulate and take the economy seriously.
It's [strike] a failure of applying the law equitably and consistently.Ebrahim Rasool, Former Premier – Western Cape
I don't think that there are any angels in this situation.Ebrahim Rasool, Former Premier – Western Cape
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Ebrahim Rasool says taxi strike is failure of applying law 'equitably'
