'Desperate' EC mother kills her children before taking own life
Bongani Bingwa is joined by Corene Conradie, Gift of the Givers coordinator in the Eastern Cape, to discuss the worrying concerns of the Eastern Cape's people who live in poverty, particularly in disadvantaged areas, and what efforts are being made to help alleviate hunger in the area.
A mother in the Eastern Cape killed her three children and herself after the burden of providing for the family became too much.
The bodies of Bongeka Buso and her children Orabile Buso (8) and Oratile Buso (5) and teenager Anathi Buso were discovered by a debt collector who had arrived at the house for payment.
A suicide note left by the desperate mother suggested she had become 'overwhelmed' by the pressure of having to provide.
Corene Conradie, Gift of the Givers coordinator in the Eastern Cape says the tragedy is not an isolated incident:
This is one of many cases which has been happening, especially in our deep rural villages.Corene Conradie, Eastern Cape coordinator - Gift of the Givers
A mother, who sees the only way out of hunger and poverty is to murder her children and commit suicide.Corene Conradie, Eastern Cape coordinator - Gift of the Givers
It has become evident that poverty and hunger affects many households mentally and physically.Corene Conradie, Eastern Cape coordinator - Gift of the Givers
Conradie says the area in which the tragedy occurred has a particularly high unemployment rate:
It has over 90% unemployment rate, there's just no economic development and so many of the households are women-led, due to the men leaving the village in search of better opportunities.Corene Conradie, Eastern Cape coordinator - Gift of the Givers
These women are often left to fend for themselves.Corene Conradie, Eastern Cape coordinator - Gift of the Givers
To listen to the full interview with Conrene Conradie of Gift of the Givers, click the podcast link above:
