India plans space travel 'to the moon and beyond'
Lester Kiewit speaks to Professor Dilip Menon of history in the Department of international relations at Wits University.
Listen to the conversation below.
Menon says that India is en route to the moon with Chandrayaan-3.
The shuttle was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit as intended on 1 August and is on track to land on 17 August, if the shuttle's landing module breaks away successfully to land on the moon.
Chandrayaan-3 is the third and most recent lunar Indian Space Research exploration mission under the Chandrayaan programme.
RELATED: Scientists successfully grow plants in moon soil – for the first time ever
It consists of a lander named Vikram and a rover named Pragyan similar to Chandrayaan-2, but does not have an orbiter. Its propulsion module behaves like a communication relay satellite.
Menon says this is India's third venture to the moon - the previous attempt in 2019 crashed after entering Lunar Robert.
Menon reports that if Chandrayaan-3 is successful, "India has plans for interplanetary travel. If they succeed, Mars could be next."
The last update from the mission was recorded on 5 August and shared on social media.
Track Chandrayaan-3 moon mission, here.
RELATED: Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : India plans space travel 'to the moon and beyond'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_50432668_brave-astronaut-at-the-spacewalk-on-the-moon-.html
