Why drive when you can Park and Ride to 702 Walk The Talk?

Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills Google has made an investment to involve, empower and create jobs for women and the youth in the digital sphere. 18 August 2023 12:24 PM
[WATCH] Senior church leaders beefing and refusing to shake hands... goes VIRAL How do you handle beef with your siblings, friends or colleagues? These church leaders had no idea... 18 August 2023 12:17 PM
President Ramaphosa 'confident' in success of Brics Summit in Sandton The countdown to the 15th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) summit is on. 18 August 2023 11:40 AM
Unpacking the Multi-Party Charter: 'We cannot fix South Africa in opposition' Seven political parties are participating in a pre-election agreement, the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa. 18 August 2023 12:55 PM
Analyst doubts Multi-Party Charter for SA can secure more than 50% of vote Seven parties, including the DA, ActionSA, IFP and the Freedom Front Plus, have signed a pre-elections agreement to work together... 18 August 2023 6:43 AM
Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro. The may... 17 August 2023 8:36 PM
How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help. 18 August 2023 1:17 PM
Exxaro builds cash pile towards shaping 'formidable' renewable energy business Exxaro Resources posted its half-year results, which show profits falling along with coal prices. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO D... 17 August 2023 9:41 PM
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
Twelve-year-old investment whizz shares tips for saving towards your retirement It's never too late (or too early) to start saving towards your retirement! 18 August 2023 12:46 PM
Is climate change a reason not to have kids? The environmental burden of having a child might make people reconsider becoming parents, but the issue is more complex than that. 18 August 2023 12:06 PM
South Africa's tap water is 'generally' safe and clean – report An independent water testing report by News24 has revealed the quality of water in South Africa's six major cities. 18 August 2023 10:21 AM
World Athletics Championships: Is Wayde van Niekerk our best shot at a podium? The World Athletics Championships is set to kick off this weekend in Budapest. 18 August 2023 2:10 PM
Rachel Kolisi says 'it's a miracle' Siya will play at RWC after knee surgery Rachel Kolisi wishes Siya and the Springboks well as they depart for France to play in the Rugby World Cup. 18 August 2023 11:48 AM
Siya Kolisi reclaims his captaincy as Springboks take on Wales this weekend The Springboks take on Wales on 19 August at 4:15 pm in the first of two World Cup warm-up matches. 18 August 2023 8:56 AM
Harrison Ford is SSSSSO famous a newly discovered snake species now has his name A newly discovered snake species has been found in a remote Peruvian land and named after Harrison Ford. 18 August 2023 10:46 AM
US and UK politics clash for love in hit new movie: Red, White and Royal Blue It's the movie "everyone's talking about" and it hit the number one spot on Amazon Prime within five days of its release. 18 August 2023 10:10 AM
Bradley Cooper accused of anti-Semitism for wearing prosthetic nose for film Bradley Cooper is set to play Jewish composer Leonard Bernstein in a biopic but people are accusing the star of anti-Semitism.... 18 August 2023 9:14 AM
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis. 17 August 2023 4:11 PM
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan. 17 August 2023 12:44 PM
Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger Oil and uranium rich Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, AND Russia. 17 August 2023 11:21 AM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Why drive when you can Park and Ride to 702 Walk The Talk?

16 August 2023 11:22 AM
by Kopano Mohlala

They delivered thousands to Monster Jam Joburg, Imagine Dragons and the Springbok Rugby now they want to help you to #702WTT.

You asked for it - and we heard you!

Organisers of 702's Walk the Talk have appointed Park & Ride SA as their service provider offering enhanced park and ride transport solutions to the popular event, taking place in Maropeng, at Cradle of Humankind for the first time, on 20 August 2023. Park & Ride tickets can be purchased at walk pace collection, taking place at Wanderers Stadium Thursday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm.

The service is designed with dedicated lanes in conjunction with traffic management to ensure a safe, comfortable, punctual transport solution for all spectators and participants.

Your Park and Ride ticket includes return transport and free undercover parking from all departure points.

The service will operate as a shuttle service departing every 60mins on the hour from the various points FROM 07h00 until 18h00. Last bus will depart NO LATER than 18h00.

Departure from Clearwater Mall - Tenant Parking, Opposite Entrance 2, off Hendrik Potgieter, First Shuttle - 07h00, Final Shuttle - 18h00, Price - R150pp

Departure from Montecasino - Teatro Circle, Teatro Road, Opposite The Pivot Hotel, First Shuttle - 07h00, Final Shuttle - 18h00, Price - R150pp

Departure from Melrose Arch - Cnr Melrose Boulevard and Crescent Drive, Opposite @Home, First Shuttle - 07h00, Final Shuttle - 18h00, Price - R150pp

Departure from Sandton City - Cnr West and Rivonia Road, Opposite Nelson Mandela Square, First Shuttle - 07h00, Final Shuttle - 18h00, Price - R150pp

Departure from Cresta Shopping Centre - Entrance 3, Outside Woolworths, First Shuttle - 07h00, Final Shuttle - 18h00, Price - 150pp

All ticketholders will receive an email with a detailed map and parking instructions for their departure point.

Contact info@parkandridesa.com or 011 477 6205 for any questions or additional information.




16 August 2023 11:22 AM
by Kopano Mohlala

More from Stay up to date on 702 Walk The Talk, hosted by Gauteng

Where to collect your 702 Walk the Talk walk packs

16 August 2023 10:31 AM

What you need to know to gain access to Maropeng, and how to organise Park & Ride tickets!

Picture: Pixabay

Preparing for 702 Walk the Talk: Choosing the right shoes for running & walking

29 July 2023 11:01 AM

It can be extremely confusing and overwhelming to choose the right pair of shoes, especially with the abundance of information out there.

stockbroker/123rf

It's kid-friendly! Helpful tips when taking your kids along on ‘Walk the Talk’

25 July 2023 11:57 AM

'702 Walk the Talk' returns this year, bigger, better and kid-friendlier than ever. Here are some helpful tips on how to approach walking with your kids.

Hear us out... this is why you should take a walk with us!

17 July 2023 4:37 PM

Walking the Talk is good for everyone. But in case you forgot, here are just 10 benefits of outdoor exercise...

Mark your calendars for Sunday, August 20th, as walkers of all ages and abilities come together to take part in Gauteng's favourite event - this year, brought to you by Gauteng Tourism.

Walk the Talk: What cause do you think is worth walking for?

13 July 2023 11:14 AM

Clement Manyathela is ready to 'Walk the Talk' and is looking for the right cause.

Image by Alexa from Pixabay.

702 Walk the Talk is back! Will YOUR company join Primedia walking for a cause?

13 July 2023 10:05 AM

The iconic Walk the Talk is back, and this year comes with the fantastic new addition of the 'Corporate Challenge'.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, August 20th, as walkers of all ages and abilities come together to take part in Gauteng's favourite event - this year, brought to you by Gauteng Tourism.

Entries to 702 Walk the Talk are now open!

24 June 2023 10:51 AM

Rolling hills and grassland scenery will welcome 702Landers as they get together for 702 Walk the Talk, this time with a twist.

