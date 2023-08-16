Why drive when you can Park and Ride to 702 Walk The Talk?





You asked for it - and we heard you!

Organisers of 702's Walk the Talk have appointed Park & Ride SA as their service provider offering enhanced park and ride transport solutions to the popular event, taking place in Maropeng, at Cradle of Humankind for the first time, on 20 August 2023. Park & Ride tickets can be purchased at walk pace collection, taking place at Wanderers Stadium Thursday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm.

The service is designed with dedicated lanes in conjunction with traffic management to ensure a safe, comfortable, punctual transport solution for all spectators and participants.

Your Park and Ride ticket includes return transport and free undercover parking from all departure points.

The service will operate as a shuttle service departing every 60mins on the hour from the various points FROM 07h00 until 18h00. Last bus will depart NO LATER than 18h00.

Departure from Clearwater Mall - Tenant Parking, Opposite Entrance 2, off Hendrik Potgieter, First Shuttle - 07h00, Final Shuttle - 18h00, Price - R150pp

Departure from Montecasino - Teatro Circle, Teatro Road, Opposite The Pivot Hotel, First Shuttle - 07h00, Final Shuttle - 18h00, Price - R150pp

Departure from Melrose Arch - Cnr Melrose Boulevard and Crescent Drive, Opposite @Home, First Shuttle - 07h00, Final Shuttle - 18h00, Price - R150pp

Departure from Sandton City - Cnr West and Rivonia Road, Opposite Nelson Mandela Square, First Shuttle - 07h00, Final Shuttle - 18h00, Price - R150pp

Departure from Cresta Shopping Centre - Entrance 3, Outside Woolworths, First Shuttle - 07h00, Final Shuttle - 18h00, Price - 150pp

All ticketholders will receive an email with a detailed map and parking instructions for their departure point.

Contact info@parkandridesa.com or 011 477 6205 for any questions or additional information.