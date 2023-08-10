Dogs of Chernobyl have mutated DNA 15 generations later





In 1986 the Chernobyl nuclear power plant exploded forcing people to flee the area to escape the radiation.

Unfortunately, in the rush to escape many people left their beloved pets behind.

Now nearly 40 years later the descendants of the dogs who survived the disaster seem to have different genes which allowed them to survive according to an article in the Atlantic.

There have probably been 15 generations since then of the dogs that have been left behind. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Friedman says that study has looked into the DNA of these dogs and found it has changed as a result of them living in radioactive spaces.

It is very early research, but it has some very interesting insights into all of us and what can happen after an incident like this. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

These dogs have actually mutated. Their DNA has mutated. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

