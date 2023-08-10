Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
In (mate) or out? Zuma's fate is set to be decided Acting Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale is set to announce whether Zuma must return to prison. 10 August 2023 1:18 PM
[WATCH] Never too old to learn!! Woman returns to school to finish MATRIC Whoever said it's too late to go back to school and complete your Grade 12 was mistaken. 10 August 2023 11:47 AM
'Desperate' EC mother kills her children before taking own life Gift of the Givers coordinator in the Eastern Cape Corene Conradie says the tragedy is not an isolated incident. 10 August 2023 11:34 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Ebrahim Rasool says taxi strike is failure of applying law 'equitably' The African National Congress believes the taxi strike a deliberate political strategy of the Democratic Alliance. 10 August 2023 10:38 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's u... 8 August 2023 8:15 PM
View all Politics
Critical investment questions to ask yourself right now for retirement Whether nearing retirement or already retired, you may be contemplating lifestyle choices amidst rising living costs. 10 August 2023 2:42 PM
AfriForum requests government scrap 'unconstitutional' 5-year driver’s licence There's legally no basis for the five-year renewable period for licences, says Ernst van Zyl from AfriForum. 10 August 2023 10:06 AM
Santaco WC seeking court order to release impounded taxis as strike continues Thousands of commuters have been left stranded since operations were halted exactly a week ago. The taxi industry is unhappy with... 10 August 2023 6:45 AM
View all Business
How hip-hop uses Afrofuturism to take listeners on journeys of empowerment Since the 70s hip-hop artists have used Afrofuturism to inform their lyrics and their look. 10 August 2023 3:27 PM
Misinformation vs Disinformation: Why language around elections matters [LISTEN] Media plays an important role in sharing information, but here's why spreading false information is dangerous. 10 August 2023 3:16 PM
Retirement vs Life Annuity: What's the difference? Planning for the future? Financial planner and advisor, Marius Fenwick explains the difference. 10 August 2023 2:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
One year to go: Will the Paris 2024 Olympic Games see a return to normalcy? Paris could play host to a more "traditional and enjoyable" Olympic Games in 2024. 10 August 2023 10:20 AM
'Boks will need to play their best team in every RWC game': Manana and Botha There are 12 players who will make their first appearances at a Rugby World Cup. 10 August 2023 9:13 AM
Spar Proteas captain says it's time to really invest in netball Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi reflects on the challenges of the 2023 Netball World Cup, after South Africa successfully hoste... 9 August 2023 11:21 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] 'Sixto Rodriguez's music was the soundtrack of my early twenties' The musician has sadly passed away at the age of 81. 10 August 2023 12:00 PM
Teen internet rapper Lil Tay dies at 14 The family confirmed the ‘sudden and tragic’ passing of the 14-year-old. 10 August 2023 9:55 AM
[WATCH] Local YouTuber pleading for help after his mother was shot and killed Gaming YouTuber Sibu Mpanza's mother was shot five times when taking her grandkids to school. 10 August 2023 9:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Dogs of Chernobyl have mutated DNA 15 generations later The dogs living in and around the ruins of the Chernobyl power plant appear to have a different genetic makeup to other animals. 10 August 2023 12:39 PM
First New York shark attack since 1953: Woman reportedly lost 9kg of flesh A 65-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark on Rockaway Beach on Monday. 9 August 2023 12:58 PM
Firefighters battling to contain wildfires as Portugal hit by a THIRD heatwave Wildfires have so far engulfed thousands of hectares of land as temperatures continue to soar. 9 August 2023 12:06 PM
View all World
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[WATCH] Never too old to learn!! Woman returns to school to finish MATRIC

10 August 2023 11:47 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
National Senior Certificate
grade 12
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

Whoever said it's too late to go back to school and complete your Grade 12 was mistaken.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Sisanda Mkhosini took a leap of faith by returning to Tanga Secondary School to rewrite and obtain a National Senior Certificate (NSC).

On TikTok, Mkhosini (@MINNIE) shared some exciting news that she had returned to complete her matric at the age of 31.

Additionally, she shared a certificate that recognized her as the "Best Performing Learner" in Life Sciences.

The school is under the Amathole District Municipality in the Eastern Cape province.

@pinkyminnie1 🖤education everywhere #SAMA28 #CapCut #pray ♬ original sound - Lilo

Scroll above to see what else is going viral.




10 August 2023 11:47 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
National Senior Certificate
grade 12
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

More from Local

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

In (mate) or out? Zuma's fate is set to be decided

10 August 2023 1:18 PM

Acting Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale is set to announce whether Zuma must return to prison.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf

'Desperate' EC mother kills her children before taking own life

10 August 2023 11:34 AM

Gift of the Givers coordinator in the Eastern Cape Corene Conradie says the tragedy is not an isolated incident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An empty station deck in Cape Town as minibus taxi operators staged a stay away on 4 August 2023. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

Cabinet: CoCT must drop taxi operating conditions that contradict national laws

10 August 2023 11:31 AM

The executive received a briefing on the minibus taxi impasse in Cape Town at its meeting on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mitchells Plain Taxi Rank stands deserted. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

Taxi strike impacts Cape Town tourism: Top tourist hotspot now a 'no go' area

10 August 2023 10:48 AM

Enver Duminy of Cape Town Tourism says the strike is leading to cancellations of conferences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

[LISTEN] Ebrahim Rasool says taxi strike is failure of applying law 'equitably'

10 August 2023 10:38 AM

The African National Congress believes the taxi strike a deliberate political strategy of the Democratic Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A general view of a South African driver's licence. Picture: Supplied.

AfriForum requests government scrap 'unconstitutional' 5-year driver’s licence

10 August 2023 10:06 AM

There's legally no basis for the five-year renewable period for licences, says Ernst van Zyl from AfriForum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some of the equipment used by illegal miners were seized by police at a mining dump near Krugersdorp on 3 August 2022. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

'It gets scary': How zama zamas are terrorising Mogale City

10 August 2023 9:22 AM

The West Rand municipality is a former mining town besieged by issues of illegal mining in its abandoned mines by zama zamas, endangering the lives of residents, its businesses, and its infrastructure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A bus on fire on the M22 highway in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. Picture: Twitter/@WCLiveTraffic

Santaco: 'CoCT must take blame for the taxi strike! The gun's against our heads'

10 August 2023 8:43 AM

The taxi strike continues for the eighth consecutive day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma in the Johannesburg High Court on 19 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

DCS Commissioner Thobakgale set to make decision on Zuma's return to prison

10 August 2023 6:54 AM

Acting Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale will make a decision by Thursday on whether or not he’s returning to prison.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape Town and Bellville taxi ranks are the busiest public transport hubs in the city, but remain empty amid a strike by minibus taxi operators. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News.

Santaco WC seeking court order to release impounded taxis as strike continues

10 August 2023 6:45 AM

Thousands of commuters have been left stranded since operations were halted exactly a week ago. The taxi industry is unhappy with the recent impounding of minibuses by the City of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Desperate' EC mother kills her children before taking own life

Local

Ex alcoholic turned SA's best young sommelier Luvo Ntezo educates with sobriety

Lifestyle

AfriForum requests government scrap 'unconstitutional' 5-year driver’s licence

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Delft mass shooting claims 3 lives, leaves 2 people wounded

10 August 2023 5:16 PM

Ntokozo Zikhali gets life for the rape and kidnapping of a 9-year-old girl

10 August 2023 5:02 PM

WC taxi strike continues to have severe impact on healthcare services

10 August 2023 4:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA