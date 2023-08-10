[WATCH] Never too old to learn!! Woman returns to school to finish MATRIC
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Sisanda Mkhosini took a leap of faith by returning to Tanga Secondary School to rewrite and obtain a National Senior Certificate (NSC).
On TikTok, Mkhosini (@MINNIE) shared some exciting news that she had returned to complete her matric at the age of 31.
Additionally, she shared a certificate that recognized her as the "Best Performing Learner" in Life Sciences.
The school is under the Amathole District Municipality in the Eastern Cape province.
@pinkyminnie1 🖤education everywhere #SAMA28 #CapCut #pray ♬ original sound - Lilo
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
More from Local
In (mate) or out? Zuma's fate is set to be decided
Acting Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale is set to announce whether Zuma must return to prison.Read More
'Desperate' EC mother kills her children before taking own life
Gift of the Givers coordinator in the Eastern Cape Corene Conradie says the tragedy is not an isolated incident.Read More
Cabinet: CoCT must drop taxi operating conditions that contradict national laws
The executive received a briefing on the minibus taxi impasse in Cape Town at its meeting on Tuesday.Read More
Taxi strike impacts Cape Town tourism: Top tourist hotspot now a 'no go' area
Enver Duminy of Cape Town Tourism says the strike is leading to cancellations of conferences.Read More
[LISTEN] Ebrahim Rasool says taxi strike is failure of applying law 'equitably'
The African National Congress believes the taxi strike a deliberate political strategy of the Democratic Alliance.Read More
AfriForum requests government scrap 'unconstitutional' 5-year driver’s licence
There's legally no basis for the five-year renewable period for licences, says Ernst van Zyl from AfriForum.Read More
'It gets scary': How zama zamas are terrorising Mogale City
The West Rand municipality is a former mining town besieged by issues of illegal mining in its abandoned mines by zama zamas, endangering the lives of residents, its businesses, and its infrastructure.Read More
Santaco: 'CoCT must take blame for the taxi strike! The gun's against our heads'
The taxi strike continues for the eighth consecutive day.Read More
DCS Commissioner Thobakgale set to make decision on Zuma's return to prison
Acting Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale will make a decision by Thursday on whether or not he’s returning to prison.Read More
Santaco WC seeking court order to release impounded taxis as strike continues
Thousands of commuters have been left stranded since operations were halted exactly a week ago. The taxi industry is unhappy with the recent impounding of minibuses by the City of Cape Town.Read More