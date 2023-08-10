[WATCH] Never too old to learn!! Woman returns to school to finish MATRIC





Sisanda Mkhosini took a leap of faith by returning to Tanga Secondary School to rewrite and obtain a National Senior Certificate (NSC).

On TikTok, Mkhosini (@MINNIE) shared some exciting news that she had returned to complete her matric at the age of 31.

Additionally, she shared a certificate that recognized her as the "Best Performing Learner" in Life Sciences.

The school is under the Amathole District Municipality in the Eastern Cape province.

