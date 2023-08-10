Cabinet: CoCT must drop taxi operating conditions that contradict national laws





CAPE TOWN - Cabinet wants the City of Cape Town to withdraw all taxi operating conditions which are at odds with national transport laws.

The executive received a briefing on the minibus taxi impasse in Cape Town at its meeting on Tuesday.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday that Cabinet had condemned the violence and anarchy caused by the week-long strike.

It also called for parties to return to the negotiating table.

"Cabinet has directed the Minister of Transport, Minister Sindi Chikunga, to ensure any taxi operating conditions that contradict the laws of the republic are removed."

