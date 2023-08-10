Ex alcoholic turned SA's best young sommelier Luvo Ntezo educates with sobriety





Lester Kiewit speaks to the head sommelier at a leading hotel chain, the One & Only, Luvo Ntezo about his journey as an alcoholic to being recognised as the Best Young Sommelier in South Africa.

Ntezo is acknowledged as a shining star in the South African and global wine community.

This accolade is even more impressive since Ntezo is a former alcoholic who celebrated 10 years of sobriety on 1 August.

Ntezo says depression, low self-esteem and fearing crowds was the main issues behind his alcohol abuse.

Ntezo admits, drinking himself "to the pits of hell" with three suicidal attempts. Ntezo recalls hitting rock bottom until he was confronted by his kids and was able to admit to himself and his doctor that he was an alcoholic. His rehab and journey to recovery began in 2013.

Ntezo says that when he walked out of rehab, he made a promise "to live" and use his sobriety "to educate" because it's the "only thing" he's enjoyed since there's something about wine that gives him "contentment, passion and the desire to be better."

Ntezo wants people to know that while you can be passionate about something, you don't have to fear it.

Ten years later since Ntezo made himself that promise, he is educating the masses on TikTok where his videos get thousands of views, likes and comments.

Kiewit asks, how can you work amongst wine being a former alcoholic?

"So, I do evaluation, analysis and tasting but one doesn't need to swallow, the swallowing is probably three to five percent of the job and I think I'm alright with 9% of the job done," says Ntezo.

Ntezo mentions that he is using platforms like TikTok to educate his kids and family about how we relate to wine as South Africans.

I'm trying to detach fear from alcohol. When you're enlightened about the subject, you grow to respect it, to appreciate it, to be responsible around it... and for people to know the limits and financial implications of addiction and the destruction it causes and that it can be catastrophic is important. Luvo Ntezo, Head Sommelier - One & Only

Ntezo also gives advice for a aspiring sommeliers, "Do a wine program, learn to appreciate and have a basic understanding of wine but most importantly, be passionate about it, love it genuinely and create joy for others while creating joy for yourself and your career will flourish."

Here's to keeping those promises we make to ourselves, just like Ntezo did.

