Rooftopping: 'With the advent of social media, is a like worth your life?'
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.
Rooftopping involves climbing, unsecured, onto skyscrapers cranes, and other tall structures to take pictures for social media.
In some cases, this activity will require the rooftoppers to go into these spaces illegally to try and get the best pictures.
However, because of the high risk of this activity there have been a number of deaths as a result of people falling from these great heights.
According to Friedman about a week ago a French photographer fell more than 60 floors to his death.
With the advent of social media, is a like worth your life?Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
This subculture has been around for years, but the online support has made it increasingly popular.
People want to be famous… to what end?Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rooftopping: 'With the advent of social media, is a like worth your life?'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_202308046_young-woman-standing-on-the-roof-of-a-skyscraper-at-night.html
