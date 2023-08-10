Retirement vs Life Annuity: What's the difference?





Africa Melane speaks to financial planner and advisor, Marius Fenwick, about the differences between retirement annuities and living annuities.

Listen to the conversation below.

If you're working and contributing to a retirement annuity, Fenwick says it's like a private pension fund.

Fenwick says the main difference between a retirement annuity and a living annuity is that a retirement annuity is invested in pre-retirement while a living annuity involves life post-retirement.

You're eligible to benefit from a retirement annuity from 55 years old. Funds from your retirement annuity will most likely be distributed in monthly amounts like an income which is your living annuity - so, you'll know exactly what you'll get for the rest of your retired life.

Like the retirement fund, a living annuity is also accessible at 55 years old, or it will be payable to beneficiaries if you die before retirement age - if you die during retirement, what's left of your living annuity will be paid out to your beneficiaries.

A living annuity might also be accessible when emigrating but there are new laws still pending around the latter in South Africa.

Fenwick says that you're able to put your living annuity amount in an investment account to continue getting a bit extra from it once it's accessible.

