'Millions of people living desperate lives in rural SA, and govt doesnt care?'





Bruce Whitfield talks to columnist and former Business Day editor Peter Bruce.

"The Eastern Cape is not SA’s most violent province, but it is without question the most derelict — and poor Bongeka Buso died of neglect."

That's Peter Bruce writing in his column for Business Day after the tragic story broke of a woman who killed her three children and then herself out of pure desperation at her circumstances.

The bodies were discovered by a debt collector who had arrived at the house for payment.

Buso was just 38 years old.

We have no idea of the true desperation of poor people in SA. It is our great good fortune that for the most part they are God-fearing and conservative. Their outright betrayal by the ANC, whose leaders stuff their pockets at literally every opportunity, borders on the criminal. And still they take it. Peter Bruce, Columnist and former Business Day editor

Talking to Bruce Whitfield, Bruce likens the rural Transkei - and rural South Africa in general- to outer space.

There are a lot of desperate lives being led where we can't see them, he says, and no-one can hear you scream.

Nobody helps these people, no-one's interested, they are the wards of traditional leaders and the government really doesn't care. Peter Bruce, Columnist and former Business Day editor

Buso would have been eight years old at the dawn of democracy in 1994, just a child... and she would have hoped for better I suppose, or her parents would have hoped for better for her... Peter Bruce, Columnist and former Business Day editor

Government knows about the widespread poverty and starvation in the country Whitfield comments, but yet there seems to be no evidence of proactive measures to address the pertinent issues.

There might be projects but they don't work, they expect people to come and ask for help instead of going to find people and offering help and then doing it in a sustained way. Peter Bruce, Columnist and former Business Day editor

Part of the problem is budget cuts, and another is rising prices. It costs a lot more to buy a broiler chicken in the middle of Transkei than in the middle of Joburg and that's because... you've got to go over some of the worst roads in the world and the price of that on your transport has got to be paid for and its paid for by people like this woman. Peter Bruce, Columnist and former Business Day editor

The two things that could fix the problem are one, people doing their jobs properly and two, getting more investment into the country so that the resulting growth trickles back, Bruce says.

He suspects there's a "wall of money" waiting to come into the country which won't come until the government starts making policy that attracts it.

The policies that are in place and I'm talking about BEE particularly, and localisation... those are actually designed to keep people out of South Africa and not draw them in. Peter Bruce, Columnist and former Business Day editor

The most frustrating part of this is that it's about choices and we keep making the wrong ones... We seem to keep pushing investment away, almost deliberately it sometimes feels... Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Until the government finds the courage to just go for growth and smash everything that gets in its way, then this kind of thing will continue... There's no way that a woman like this with kids can get out of the trough she's in, and there are millions of people in the same position on the outskirts of cities and behind the hills and the mountains all over the country. Peter Bruce, Columnist and former Business Day editor

