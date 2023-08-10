Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
A CPT shopping centre reportedly in default as landlords keep taking strain Tenants of the 86 000m2 Parow Centre have apparently been notified to not make rental payments into the landlord’s bank account. 10 August 2023 11:15 PM
Remgro set on pushing ahead with Vodacom fibre merger 'to democratise Internet' The proposed merger whereby Vodacom intends to acquire control in Maziv now goes to the Competition Tribunal after being blocked b... 10 August 2023 7:42 PM
'Kiernan came to me in a dream and told me to watch the video of him being shot' Six months since he was murdered on a street in Durban, AKA's mom says she finds comfort watching the video of the shooting. 10 August 2023 4:57 PM
View all Local
'Millions of people living desperate lives in rural SA, and govt doesnt care?' 'Despite grinding poverty, the ANC prefers ideological rhetoric to investment' writes Peter Bruce in a powerful column for Busines... 10 August 2023 9:32 PM
[LISTEN] Ebrahim Rasool says taxi strike is failure of applying law 'equitably' The African National Congress believes the taxi strike a deliberate political strategy of the Democratic Alliance. 10 August 2023 10:38 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
View all Politics
A CPT shopping centre reportedly in default as landlords keep taking strain Tenants of the 86 000m2 Parow Centre have apparently been notified to not make rental payments into the landlord’s bank account. 10 August 2023 11:15 PM
'Millions of people living desperate lives in rural SA, and govt doesnt care?' 'Despite grinding poverty, the ANC prefers ideological rhetoric to investment' writes Peter Bruce in a powerful column for Busines... 10 August 2023 9:32 PM
Partnership with big business boosts Sealand's upcycling of waste materials Sealand Gear produces bags, backpacks and totes from "throwaway" materials including sail cloth made for yachts. 10 August 2023 7:45 PM
View all Business
Partnership with big business boosts Sealand's upcycling of waste materials Sealand Gear produces bags, backpacks and totes from "throwaway" materials including sail cloth made for yachts. 10 August 2023 7:45 PM
Dance like no man is watching in Brutal Fruit's women-only SheBeen As we celebrate women’s month Brutal Fruit has launched a pop-up SheBeen, a shebeen for women. 10 August 2023 5:14 PM
[LISTEN] How to check if a company has fake reviews... and what to do next If you see a company with a handful of bad reviews and a flood of excellent ones, you might need to look deeper. 10 August 2023 5:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
One year to go: Will the Paris 2024 Olympic Games see a return to normalcy? Paris could play host to a more "traditional and enjoyable" Olympic Games in 2024. 10 August 2023 10:20 AM
'Boks will need to play their best team in every RWC game': Manana and Botha There are 12 players who will make their first appearances at a Rugby World Cup. 10 August 2023 9:13 AM
Spar Proteas captain says it's time to really invest in netball Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi reflects on the challenges of the 2023 Netball World Cup, after South Africa successfully hoste... 9 August 2023 11:21 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] 'Sixto Rodriguez's music was the soundtrack of my early twenties' The musician has sadly passed away at the age of 81. 10 August 2023 12:00 PM
Teen internet rapper Lil Tay dies at 14 The family confirmed the ‘sudden and tragic’ passing of the 14-year-old. 10 August 2023 9:55 AM
[WATCH] Local YouTuber pleading for help after his mother was shot and killed Gaming YouTuber Sibu Mpanza's mother was shot five times when taking her grandkids to school. 10 August 2023 9:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Dogs of Chernobyl have mutated DNA 15 generations later The dogs living in and around the ruins of the Chernobyl power plant appear to have a different genetic makeup to other animals. 10 August 2023 12:39 PM
First New York shark attack since 1953: Woman reportedly lost 9kg of flesh A 65-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark on Rockaway Beach on Monday. 9 August 2023 12:58 PM
Firefighters battling to contain wildfires as Portugal hit by a THIRD heatwave Wildfires have so far engulfed thousands of hectares of land as temperatures continue to soar. 9 August 2023 12:06 PM
View all World
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Millions of people living desperate lives in rural SA, and govt doesnt care?'

10 August 2023 9:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Peter Bruce
Chronic poverty
Bruce Whitfield
Extreme poverty
Mother kills children
#ANC

'Despite grinding poverty, the ANC prefers ideological rhetoric to investment' writes Peter Bruce in a powerful column for Business Day.

Bruce Whitfield talks to columnist and former Business Day editor Peter Bruce.

Aged hands counting coins. Picture: Pixabay
Aged hands counting coins. Picture: Pixabay

"The Eastern Cape is not SA’s most violent province, but it is without question the most derelict — and poor Bongeka Buso died of neglect."

That's Peter Bruce writing in his column for Business Day after the tragic story broke of a woman who killed her three children and then herself out of pure desperation at her circumstances.

RELATED: 'Desperate' EC mother kills her children before taking own life

The bodies were discovered by a debt collector who had arrived at the house for payment.

Buso was just 38 years old.

We have no idea of the true desperation of poor people in SA. It is our great good fortune that for the most part they are God-fearing and conservative. Their outright betrayal by the ANC, whose leaders stuff their pockets at literally every opportunity, borders on the criminal. And still they take it.

Peter Bruce, Columnist and former Business Day editor

Talking to Bruce Whitfield, Bruce likens the rural Transkei - and rural South Africa in general- to outer space.

There are a lot of desperate lives being led where we can't see them, he says, and no-one can hear you scream.

Nobody helps these people, no-one's interested, they are the wards of traditional leaders and the government really doesn't care.

Peter Bruce, Columnist and former Business Day editor

Buso would have been eight years old at the dawn of democracy in 1994, just a child... and she would have hoped for better I suppose, or her parents would have hoped for better for her...

Peter Bruce, Columnist and former Business Day editor

Government knows about the widespread poverty and starvation in the country Whitfield comments, but yet there seems to be no evidence of proactive measures to address the pertinent issues.

There might be projects but they don't work, they expect people to come and ask for help instead of going to find people and offering help and then doing it in a sustained way.

Peter Bruce, Columnist and former Business Day editor

Part of the problem is budget cuts, and another is rising prices. It costs a lot more to buy a broiler chicken in the middle of Transkei than in the middle of Joburg and that's because... you've got to go over some of the worst roads in the world and the price of that on your transport has got to be paid for and its paid for by people like this woman.

Peter Bruce, Columnist and former Business Day editor

The two things that could fix the problem are one, people doing their jobs properly and two, getting more investment into the country so that the resulting growth trickles back, Bruce says.

He suspects there's a "wall of money" waiting to come into the country which won't come until the government starts making policy that attracts it.

The policies that are in place and I'm talking about BEE particularly, and localisation... those are actually designed to keep people out of South Africa and not draw them in.

Peter Bruce, Columnist and former Business Day editor

The most frustrating part of this is that it's about choices and we keep making the wrong ones... We seem to keep pushing investment away, almost deliberately it sometimes feels...

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Until the government finds the courage to just go for growth and smash everything that gets in its way, then this kind of thing will continue... There's no way that a woman like this with kids can get out of the trough she's in, and there are millions of people in the same position on the outskirts of cities and behind the hills and the mountains all over the country.

Peter Bruce, Columnist and former Business Day editor

Scroll up to listen to this sobering conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Millions of people living desperate lives in rural SA, and govt doesnt care?'




10 August 2023 9:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Peter Bruce
Chronic poverty
Bruce Whitfield
Extreme poverty
Mother kills children
#ANC

More from Business

Generic image of shopping centre interior @ petrunina/123rf.com

A CPT shopping centre reportedly in default as landlords keep taking strain

10 August 2023 11:15 PM

Tenants of the 86 000m2 Parow Centre have apparently been notified to not make rental payments into the landlord’s bank account.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bag manufacturing at Sealand - Sealand Gear on Facebook

Partnership with big business boosts Sealand's upcycling of waste materials

10 August 2023 7:45 PM

Sealand Gear produces bags, backpacks and totes from "throwaway" materials including sail cloth made for yachts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© limbi007/123rf.com

Remgro set on pushing ahead with Vodacom fibre merger 'to democratise Internet'

10 August 2023 7:42 PM

The proposed merger whereby Vodacom intends to acquire control in Maziv now goes to the Competition Tribunal after being blocked by the Competition Commission this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Whether nearing retirement or already retired, you may be contemplating lifestyle choices amidst rising living costs.

Critical investment questions to ask yourself right now for retirement

10 August 2023 2:42 PM

Whether nearing retirement or already retired, you may be contemplating lifestyle choices amidst rising living costs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A general view of a South African driver's licence. Picture: Supplied.

AfriForum requests government scrap 'unconstitutional' 5-year driver’s licence

10 August 2023 10:06 AM

There's legally no basis for the five-year renewable period for licences, says Ernst van Zyl from AfriForum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape Town and Bellville taxi ranks are the busiest public transport hubs in the city, but remain empty amid a strike by minibus taxi operators. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News.

Santaco WC seeking court order to release impounded taxis as strike continues

10 August 2023 6:45 AM

Thousands of commuters have been left stranded since operations were halted exactly a week ago. The taxi industry is unhappy with the recent impounding of minibuses by the City of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ liudmilachernetska/123rf.com

Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem

9 August 2023 9:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits

9 August 2023 8:36 PM

FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

The best single stock picks you can make in the current market, from an expert

9 August 2023 7:53 PM

Independent Securities' Simon Fillmore shares his 'top four' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Aldo Shoes campaign for the Springboks

[WATCH] Footwear brand's Springbok campaign makes our heroes look "average"

9 August 2023 6:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield and Retroviral's Mike Sharman discuss why the ad's just not good enough to flight ahead of the Boks' World Cup showing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

[LISTEN] Ebrahim Rasool says taxi strike is failure of applying law 'equitably'

10 August 2023 10:38 AM

The African National Congress believes the taxi strike a deliberate political strategy of the Democratic Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ liudmilachernetska/123rf.com

Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem

9 August 2023 9:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts

8 August 2023 8:15 PM

The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's urged SANTACO and the WC government to find an amicable way to resolve the impasse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Senior Prince of the Zulu Nation and former leader of the IFP, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, commemorating King Shaka's Day Celebration near the grave of the great Zulu King Shaka at Kwadukuza, on September 24, 2019. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

Steenhuisen on Buthelezi's health: 'We need a statesman of his stature'

8 August 2023 7:48 AM

The DA leader said that he was concerned about IFP founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A cargo ship called Lady R, which is owned by Russia, reportedly left Simon's Town navy base in December 2022. Picture: Vessel Finder

[LISTEN] Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia

7 August 2023 10:49 AM

But suspicions around the manner in which the vessel docked in Simon's Town remains an issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leaders and representatives of political parties attend the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments in Cape Town on 4 August 2023. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

Some parties walk out of National Dialogue on Coalition Governments

7 August 2023 8:09 AM

This weekend’s National Dialogue on Coalition Governments didn’t go so smoothly, with some opposition parties objecting and staging a walkout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen addresses a media briefing on 5 July 2023. Picture: Democratic Alliance

DA's Steenhuisen refutes claims of deal with ANC to sideline minority parties

7 August 2023 7:16 AM

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has refuted claims suggesting his party is rubbing shoulders with the African National Congress (ANC) to sideline minority parties from holding positions of influence through coalitions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leaders and representatives of political parties attend the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments in Cape Town on 4 August 2023. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

Smaller political parties opposed to minimum threshold for coalitions

5 August 2023 8:41 AM

Political parties were reacting to proposals put forward by the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance during the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments taking place in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leaders Julius Malema addressed thousands of supporters at FNB stadium on 29 July as the party celebrated 10 years in existence. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Rejoice Ndlovu

428 EFF public reps banned from birthday celebration to face disciplinary action

3 August 2023 8:32 AM

EFF leader Julius Malema announced that some of them would be fired from the party and the public positions they hold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema (R) and Deputy President Floyd Shivambu (L) at the party's 10th anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Katlego Jiyane

EFF leader Malema dismisses claims that Shivambu conspiring against him

3 August 2023 7:38 AM

While Julius Malema has urged Floyd Shivambu to be honest and transparent with him, he insisted that there would never be power disputes between the two.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Desperate' EC mother kills her children before taking own life

Local

Ex alcoholic turned SA's best young sommelier Luvo Ntezo educates with sobriety

Lifestyle

AfriForum requests government scrap 'unconstitutional' 5-year driver’s licence

Local Business

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Jail for Zuma? Taxi strike agreement, EC suicide spike

10 August 2023 10:21 PM

Kwezanamuhla: UKelly Khumalo waqamba amanga emaphoyiseni? Elamanqamu kuMsholozi

10 August 2023 9:48 PM

Bokgabo Poo's parents demand justice for their daughter

10 August 2023 9:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA