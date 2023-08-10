[WATCH] Taxi strike: 'People don't know what will happen if they go outside'
Lester Kiewit speaks to a resident of Langa and a Bonteheuwel ward councillor about the strikes.
It has been a week since Santaco launched a stayaway over the impounding of minibus taxis in Cape Town.
Since then, roads have been blocked, vehicles torched, people missing and there are even reports of up to five deaths as a result.
RELATED: MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law
Jack from Langa says that this ongoing strike is not acceptable, even if some of the reasons are valid.
They should be thinking of us, because we are suffering.Jack, Langa Resident
He adds that this no longer just about taxis as there is looting and disruptions of other people’s lives.
Jack says that people are not going to work as they are too scared.
RELATED: Cycle to work? That's not an option for ALL Capetonians!
It is quiet outside… I think people are really traumatised and afraid. They are not sure what will happen should they go outside or find an alternative way to go to work.Jack, Langa Resident
Angus Mckenzie, a councilor of ward 50 Bonteheuwel, says that Langa has essentially become a no-go zone because of strikes but there has been high police visibility which has helped.
Watch the video above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Taxi strike: 'People don't know what will happen if they go outside'
