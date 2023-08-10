Remgro set on pushing ahead with Vodacom fibre merger 'to democratise Internet'





Bruce Whitfield interviews Remgro senior executive and CIVH chair Pieter Uys.

A proposed merger which would see Vodacom acquire control in Maziv is going to the Competition Tribunal after being blocked by the Competition Commission this week.

The deal would create create one of South Africa's biggest fibre providers.

But the Competition Commission believes the proposed transaction is likely to substantially prevent or lessen competition in several markets

Maziv is the newly created parent company of home fibre broadband provider Vumatel, and Dark Fibre Africa, which provides fibre to businesses.

We have recommended the proposed large merger whereby Vodacom intends to acquire control in Maziv be prohibited. The Commission is of the view that the proposed transaction is likely to substantially prevent/lessen competition in several markets. Read more https://t.co/WxfcLoJq3B pic.twitter.com/LUGACnBxkS ' CompComSA (@CompComSA) August 8, 2023

Bruce Whitfield talks to Pieter Uys, a senior executive at Remgro, who also serves as chairperson of Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH), which is the largest shareholder in Maziv.

The deal has not been blocked as such says Uys, describing the Commission's "prohibition" as just a part of the regulatory approvals they have to go through in the telco space.

The Commission is now referring it to the Tribunal because it's such a large deal... but they're not referring it with a recommendation, they are referring it with a prohibition. Pieter Uys, Remgro senior exec and CIVH chair

They are taking the opportunity to continue with the discussion Uys says, after engagement over the last 18 months with the Commission and its technical team.

We've suggested solutions to some of the concerns that third parties, or they might have had but they're now recommending a prohibition. At the Tribunal, which is the next step, we will have a chance to - in a more interactive way - engage and debate and work out if there are solutions to some of these concerns. Pieter Uys, Remgro senior exec and CIVH chair

Vodacom agrees that there is nothing that has been identified so far that does not have a solution to be able to take the deal forward, states Uys.

"We still believe that are many, many more benefits to not just the company and the shareholders but also to the consumer in the end that really makes this deal worth it."

Uys says he believes they are at a point now where the Internet can really be democratised in South Africa.

There is the digital divide and, especially post-COVID, it's been shown that this is just widening. What we've done in Maziv and in Vumatel is to come up with a product where you can roll out high-speed Internet connectivity that is affordable, and this is in areas where you wouldn't have expected to have unlimited Internet - places like Alex and Khayelitsha. Pieter Uys, Remgro senior exec and CIVH chair

Wouldn't it be amazing that if for under R100 you could buy high-speed Internet... unlimited per month. That can really make a difference to people's lives. Pieter Uys, Remgro senior exec and CIVH chair

