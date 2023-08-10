Dance like no man is watching in Brutal Fruit's women-only SheBeen
John Perlman speaks with Akona Dungane, Project Lead
The sad truth in South Africa, and other parts of the world, is that many women do not feel safe going out and night and fear harassment or worse.
In response to this Brutal Fruit created a SheBeen, which is a safe space for only women to enjoy a night out with girlfriends.
The SheBeen aims to embody the brand proposition of ‘You Belong’ and has created a feminine haven where women can exist safely and freely in the way they want.
Our guests have arrived, and they’re dressed to the nines to be a part of the launch of #SheBeen by Brutal Fruit Spritzer. Let the #WomensDay celebrations begin! #BrutalFruitSheBeen 🥂 pic.twitter.com/GPptaN9Ya1' Brutal Fruit (@brutalfruitsa) August 9, 2023
It is essentially a tangible manifestation of women’s desires.Akona Dungane, Project Lead
Dugane says they saw so many women online calling for a space just for women where they can dress, act, and express themselves as they want in comradery with other women.
It is our way giving women what they desire, of saying let’s have fun and celebrate us as women during women’s month.Akona Dungane, Project Lead
When Lebo Mashile performed our SheBeen Manifesto, she left the room in awe. May you carry these empowering words with you everywhere you go! #BrutalFruitSheBeen #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/hhctxfcdih' Brutal Fruit (@brutalfruitsa) August 9, 2023
She adds that for so many women there is a different level of comfort that comes from specifically being around only women and it gives them an opportunity to celebrate being who they are together.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://twitter.com/brutalfruitsa/status/1689350826987331585/photo/2
More from Lifestyle
Partnership with big business boosts Sealand's upcycling of waste materials
Sealand Gear produces bags, backpacks and totes from "throwaway" materials including sail cloth made for yachts.Read More
[LISTEN] How to check if a company has fake reviews... and what to do next
If you see a company with a handful of bad reviews and a flood of excellent ones, you might need to look deeper.Read More
How hip-hop uses Afrofuturism to take listeners on journeys of empowerment
Since the 70s hip-hop artists have used Afrofuturism to inform their lyrics and their look.Read More
Misinformation vs Disinformation: Why language around elections matters
[LISTEN] Media plays an important role in sharing information, but here's why spreading false information is dangerous.Read More
Retirement vs Life Annuity: What's the difference?
Planning for the future? Financial planner and advisor, Marius Fenwick explains the difference.Read More
'Killer Cop: The Rosemary Ndlovu story' Was it greed, a curse or something more?
Naledi Shange wrote a book looking into the history of one of South Africa’s most notorious female serial killers.Read More
Why 'aggressive' prostate cancer treatment is not always the best option
A cancer researcher walks her father through his prostate cancer diagnosis, and options outside of treatment.Read More
Study shows vaping helps more than 50% of tobacco smokers quit
For tobacco smokers, vaping may be their "life-line", according to the co-founder of Vaping Saved My Life.Read More
Rooftopping: 'With the advent of social media, is a like worth your life?'
A dangerous trend called 'rooftopping' has become popular on social media, but it comes with fatal risks.Read More