Taxis to return to Cape Town's roads as Santaco calls off stayaway
CAPE TOWN - Taxis are back on the roads in Cape Town on Friday morning after taxi council Santaco in the Western Cape called off its stayaway.
Five people died in violent protests linked to Santaco's week-long stay away.
Buses, trucks, private vehicles and facilities were also torched and damaged.
In a statement issued on Thursday night, Santaco also conveyed its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives during this period.
Santaco in the Western Cape said that it was disappointed that it took this long for all parties to come to an agreement.
On Thursday, Santaco met with local government authorities to find solutions aimed at putting an end to the stay-away.
Santaco provincial first deputy chairperson, Nceba Enge, said they managed to find each other on some of the key issues.
"There is an agreement that the next 14 days will be utilised to work towards the release of the vehicles that were wrongly impounded."
Santaco has also apologised to everyone who was negatively affected by the stay-away.
